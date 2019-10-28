Myth Busting

Sean Kelly is:

former adviser to Labor prime ministers Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard.

He is also a columnist for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.

Sean is a nice guy and a smart guy. You may not agree with him, but that does not detract from his intellect. Fool he is not. Peter Van Onselen he is certainly not.

Writing in today’s Nine papers, Sean analysed Labor’s recent federal election loss and imminently to be released review. Sean politely suggests that Anthony Albanese’s current micro target strategy won’t cut it:

There are many ways to lose a battle, but the only surefire method is not turning up.

That’s not exactly true. There are many ways to lose a battle including going into battle with the wrong team and the wrong tools – showing up to a gun fight with a knife.

Labor lost the last election for many reasons, but the lack of quality of its team, not just its leader, was clear. And unfortunately for Labor, none of the election failures have ridden off into the sunset. Shorten. Plibersek. Bowen. Chalmers. Dreyfus. Wong. They are all still there. And worse for them, they have been supplemented with another proven failure in Kenneally.

Sun Tzu said in the Art of War:

Every battle is won or lost before it’s ever fought.

But but but, TAFKAS would like to take exception with a particular item Kelly wrote:

Labor will always scare voters. It represents change, and therefore risk.

Rubbish. Labor will always scare certain voters in as much as the LNP will always scare certain voters.

Inner city elites, public servants, Canberra residents, ABC and Guardian “journalists” will generally have nothing to fear from a Labor Government in as much as small business, and working people will generally (and hopefully) have nothing to fear from a Liberal Government.

The issue is not the party or the brand. The issue is the ideas (or lack there of) and the quality (or lack there of) of the people.

Labor does not scare voters because of change. Labor scares voters because the change they propose is destructive.