Pyrmonter: More from less

Many Cats will be familiar with Liberty Fund’s EconTalk podcast.

Over the last few years, its host, Hoover and ex-George Mason economist Russ Roberts, has widened the scope of interviews to cover topics as diverse as stillness and political philosophy. Two weeks ago, he returned to a central issue of interest – both as a matter of economic theory (and thought in economics) and practical policy – interviewing the author of ‘More from Less’ Andrew McAffee.

McAffee’s contention is that, across what can be termed the ‘Advanced Economies’, we have not only escaped the Malthusian environmental trap that constrained pre-industrial societies (see A Farewell to Alms) but have now moved, largely, to that state where not only do prosperous market economies do more with what we have, but are doing more with less, so that in many resource areas, they (unlike low income countries) are reducing our environmental impact. This – an extension of the idea of the environmental Kuznets Curve has important implications for policy.

Firstly, it suggests that the hair-shirted approaches of those who would restrain growth – as is the case with many left wing environmentalists – will in fact do more harm than good. Poverty is not only bad for humanity, it is also bad for the environment.

Secondly, and perhaps most importantly for the Cat, those, on Left and Right, who obsess about inequality and the ‘losers’ from economic growth (both AntiFa and the ‘anti-globalization movement’ AND the Trumpies, with their notions that China has brought about US ‘decline’, so called ‘National Conservatives’ and various others who take inspiration from Yoram Hazony) as well as those (I suspect, many among the ranks of our senior econocrats) who think, after Arthur Okun that there is some sort of stable trade-off between growth and ‘fairness’, will both hold us back in satisfying the economic desires of the population, but also do enduring economic harm.

Attendees at the ATA/ALS Friedman Conference have encountered the economic and political case for Permissionless Innovation. The lesson, in one line, from McAffee’s is that there is a third case for it: to hasten that transition that allows economies to move beyond environmental destruction and to ensure that our descendants enjoy the environmental resources which we ourselves have enjoyed.