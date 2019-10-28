Q&A Forum: October 28, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, October 28, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Q&A Forum: October 28, 2019

  1. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #3196101, posted on October 28, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    46 and a half please.

  3. Beertruk
    #3196124, posted on October 28, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Tonights numpties are:

    David Littleproud, Minister for Water Resources and Drought
    Joel Fitzgibbon, Shadow Minister for Agriculture
    Fiona Simson, President, National Farmers’ Federation
    Maryanne Slattery, Senior Water Researcher, the Australia Institute
    Kate McBride, Grazier

    and Host, Hamish Macdonald

    I suspect it will be full retard on ‘da glowbal warming is to blame and what is the gubbermint gunna do to fix it.’

  4. Vic in Prossy
    #3196131, posted on October 28, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    May I have 11, please Carpe?

  5. egg_
    #3196138, posted on October 28, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Fourteen please Carpe San.

  6. egg_
    #3196139, posted on October 28, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Who’s tonight’s Leftoid Carnival freak?

  7. RobK
    #3196157, posted on October 28, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Carpe’s pulling a well earned sicky.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.