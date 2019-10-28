The other frightened puppies

Posted on 9:47 am, October 28, 2019 by currencylad

Journalists and the left (I know) are in mourning today following the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Lenin, Hitler during the Pact years, Che Guevara, Mao, Ho Chi Minh, Pol Pot, Hugo Chavez – only rarely has the Western left seen a world-historical terrorist it didn’t admire. Baghdadi was an “austere scholar,” says the Washington Post. Just like Joseph Ratzinger. The ABC’s correspondent denounces President Trump for “boastful, inflammatory language” in announcing Baghdadi’s death. Because the sit-room photograph of record for the operation has a more stoic, formal and manly quality than the widely mocked little man picture taken by Barack Obama and friends following the killing of Osama bin Laden, the media has quickly found an ‘expert’ to claim it was staged. As if following a style-guide, they’re  also including references to the Democrats’ phony impeachment in all coverage of this news to head off a poll bounce at the pass. Like Baghdadi, the Western press is going to its death “crying, whimpering and screaming.”

This entry was posted in American politics, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to The other frightened puppies

  1. stackja
    #3195545, posted on October 28, 2019 at 9:50 am

    MSM can’t handle the truth.

  2. Karabar
    #3195546, posted on October 28, 2019 at 9:53 am

    I like your style.
    Due to his lust for blood and guts, Al Baghdadi could have been known as Al Gore.
    Today the world is a better place.

  3. Graham
    #3195550, posted on October 28, 2019 at 9:56 am

    On this occasion the ‘austere scholar’ remark was a now changed headline in the Washington Post rather than the NYT. There is so little to distinguish between the awfulness of both publications that the confusion is understandable.
    Events like this tend to bring home to people for a short while at least how unspeakably vile the MSM now is.

  4. bemused
    #3195553, posted on October 28, 2019 at 9:58 am

    The MSM simply hates the west and everything that it stands for. It’s a pity that you can’t just toss the lot into an alternate universe where the lifestyle they yearn for is in abundance.

  5. C.L.
    #3195554, posted on October 28, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Corrected, Graham. Thank you.

  6. JC
    #3195560, posted on October 28, 2019 at 10:07 am

    The ABC report is a total fucking disgrace. The Canute who wrote the piece doesn’t just sound upset about the result. Don’t forget his name is James Glenday .

  8. Bruce in WA
    #3195565, posted on October 28, 2019 at 10:17 am

    O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!’
    He chortled in his joy.

  9. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3195570, posted on October 28, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Baghdadi was an “austere scholar,” says the Washington Post.

    Words fail.

    For a moment I thought you were riffing on the Babylon Bee.

    No, westerners are actually sympathetic to Baghdadi. The same who accused Trump of being pusillanimous towards Bagdhadi.

  10. Mark M
    #3195571, posted on October 28, 2019 at 10:24 am

    Other WaPo death notices …

    – Adolf Hitler, passionate community planner and dynamic public speaker, dies at 56.

    – Charles Manson, devout family man, famous songwriter and meditation leader, and Beach Boys super fan, passes away at 83.

    – Jeffrey Dahmer, lover of exotic cuisine, dies at 34.

    – Ted Bundy, lawyer, womanizer and aspiring politician, dead at 42.

    via twitter

  11. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3195581, posted on October 28, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Ted Bundy could have been somebody if he wasn’t a raging, anger filled psychopath.

    The judge who sentenced him to die was quite upset to see the “good” side of him trapped in with the bad.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.