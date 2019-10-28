The other frightened puppies

Journalists and the left (I know) are in mourning today following the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Lenin, Hitler during the Pact years, Che Guevara, Mao, Ho Chi Minh, Pol Pot, Hugo Chavez – only rarely has the Western left seen a world-historical terrorist it didn’t admire. Baghdadi was an “austere scholar,” says the Washington Post. Just like Joseph Ratzinger. The ABC’s correspondent denounces President Trump for “boastful, inflammatory language” in announcing Baghdadi’s death. Because the sit-room photograph of record for the operation has a more stoic, formal and manly quality than the widely mocked little man picture taken by Barack Obama and friends following the killing of Osama bin Laden, the media has quickly found an ‘expert’ to claim it was staged. As if following a style-guide, they’re also including references to the Democrats’ phony impeachment in all coverage of this news to head off a poll bounce at the pass. Like Baghdadi, the Western press is going to its death “crying, whimpering and screaming.”

