Trump discusses the killing of ISIS leader

Starts at 45:30. Most is the press conference after his opening statements.
With this to contemplate. Whose side are the left and the media on?
Starts at 45:30. Most is the press conference after his opening statements.
With this to contemplate. Whose side are the left and the media on?
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
It is the highest impertinence and presumption… in kings and ministers, to pretend to watch over the economy of private people, and to restrain their expense… They are themselves always, and without any exception, the greatest spendthrifts in the society. Let them look well after their own expense, and they may safely trust private people with theirs. If their own extravagance does not ruin the state, that of their subjects never will.
Jeff Bezos should hang his head in shame.
Not ours. But it’s been like that since Stalin was a murderous shit. One of the reasons gatekeepers are desperate to keep public broadcasters funded and the private corporations are trying to close down or deplatform the indies.