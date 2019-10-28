Trump discusses the killing of ISIS leader

Posted on 11:56 pm, October 28, 2019 by Steve Kates

Starts at 45:30. Most is the press conference after his opening statements.

With this to contemplate. Whose side are the left and the media on?

2 Responses to Trump discusses the killing of ISIS leader

  1. mh
    #3196394, posted on October 29, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Jeff Bezos should hang his head in shame.

  2. Scott Osmond
    #3196397, posted on October 29, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Not ours. But it’s been like that since Stalin was a murderous shit. One of the reasons gatekeepers are desperate to keep public broadcasters funded and the private corporations are trying to close down or deplatform the indies.

