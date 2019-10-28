You’re going to need a bigger float

Australians admire Winx more than Scott Morrison. They admired Phar Lap more than Stanley Melbourne Bruce. The thoroughbred tops the pantheon of creatures we revere. Celebrated in verse, song and statuary, horses helped build the nation and remain part of its living folklore. Revelations of maltreatment and pitiless disregard for their welfare in retirement are by no means meritless as public interest journalism. Because the story was aired by the ABC, however, it pays to be on guard. We already have a classic Australian indignation fiesta on our hands “amidst growing calls” – to use a familiar media cliché – for legislative intervention. You know it’s deep and meaningful when Bruce McAvaney is ashamed. Annastacia Palaszczuk was first out of the barrier, announcing not merely an inquiry but an urgent inquiry. Queensland taxpayers under the impression they already had a government will now pay millions of dollars to a retired district court judge and his expert advisers to make recommendations. Mark Latham’s excellent advice is free.

There have always been ill-tempered men working with livestock who shouldn’t be and they inevitably earn a bad reputation. That said, standards may be looser and the discipline of reputation less constraining at an abattoir than a saleyards, a polo club or a racing stable. The horses involved are no longer valuable enough to warrant an oaf’s iota of decency. That has obviously been the case at the Meramist Abattoir in Caboolture. If particular individuals there breached the law they should face the consequences: charges (if applicable) and dismissal. However, we learned on Wednesday that another alleged transgressor – Burns Pet Food in Western Sydney – was in fact taken to court and prosecuted last month for multiple infractions. So authorities were doing their job already without encouragement from guerrilla videographers. The trigger-happy national broadcaster pushed another sneak medium last week: satellite images purporting to show water theft in drought-ravaged parts of New South Wales. The claim was dubious. What that showcased is crusader scandal-ism in motion. Competing with Twitter’s rolling, ravenous appetite for outrage, its practitioners keep the pot boiling at any cost. Invariably, nothing less than a Royal Commission will rattle its lid and Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi already wants one. Into – note the brazen ambit creep – “the racing industry.”

On means and ends: surreptitiously filming labourers doing dirty, grisly work is likely to be unfair anyway but is straight-out exploitative when ideologically smearing an entire sport overlays reform as the real motive. And let’s be honest: any workplace surveilled for weeks would produce obnoxious, heartless and possibly actionable behaviours and language. Police stations, parliamentary offices, academic lounges. The ARU. You name it. The ABC canteen, even. By contrast – look away now if analogies are likely to offend – the Queensland government has passed laws prohibiting little old ladies reciting the Rosary within 150 metres of abortion clinics. Filming within that distance is also banned. That hundreds of Queensland babies have been left to die after surviving abortions – sans outrage – suggests some killing facilities are more shameful than others. If curing the pathology of expedient cruelty in our culture is to be hobby horse of the month, we may need to look beyond a few Caboolture bogans. The root causes are elsewhere. Meaning, everywhere.

