You’re going to need a bigger float

Australians admire Winx more than Scott Morrison. They admired Phar Lap more than Stanley Melbourne Bruce. The thoroughbred tops the pantheon of creatures we revere. Celebrated in verse, song and statuary, horses helped build the nation and remain part of its living folklore. Revelations of maltreatment and pitiless disregard for their welfare in retirement are by no means meritless as public interest journalism. Because the story was aired by the ABC, however, it pays to be on guard. We already have a classic Australian indignation fiesta on our hands “amidst growing calls” – to use a familiar media cliché – for legislative intervention. You know it’s deep and meaningful when Bruce McAvaney is ashamed. Annastacia Palaszczuk was first out of the barrier, announcing not merely an inquiry but an urgent inquiry. Queensland taxpayers under the impression they already had a government will now pay millions of dollars to a retired district court judge and his expert advisers to make recommendations. Mark Latham’s excellent advice is free.
There have always been ill-tempered men working with livestock who shouldn’t be and they inevitably earn a bad reputation. That said, standards may be looser and the discipline of reputation less constraining at an abattoir than a saleyards, a polo club or a racing stable. The horses involved are no longer valuable enough to warrant an oaf’s iota of decency. That has obviously been the case at the Meramist Abattoir in Caboolture. If particular individuals there breached the law they should face the consequences: charges (if applicable) and dismissal. However, we learned on Wednesday that another alleged transgressor – Burns Pet Food in Western Sydney – was in fact taken to court and prosecuted last month for multiple infractions. So authorities were doing their job already without encouragement from guerrilla videographers. The trigger-happy national broadcaster pushed another sneak medium last week: satellite images purporting to show water theft in drought-ravaged parts of New South Wales. The claim was dubious. What that showcased is crusader scandal-ism in motion. Competing with Twitter’s rolling, ravenous appetite for outrage, its practitioners keep the pot boiling at any cost. Invariably, nothing less than a Royal Commission will rattle its lid and Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi already wants one. Into – note the brazen ambit creep – “the racing industry.”
On means and ends: surreptitiously filming labourers doing dirty, grisly work is likely to be unfair anyway but is straight-out exploitative when ideologically smearing an entire sport overlays reform as the real motive. And let’s be honest: any workplace surveilled for weeks would produce obnoxious, heartless and possibly actionable behaviours and language. Police stations, parliamentary offices, academic lounges. The ARU. You name it. The ABC canteen, even. By contrast – look away now if analogies are likely to offend – the Queensland government has passed laws prohibiting little old ladies reciting the Rosary within 150 metres of abortion clinics. Filming within that distance is also banned. That hundreds of Queensland babies have been left to die after surviving abortions – sans outrage – suggests some killing facilities are more shameful than others. If curing the pathology of expedient cruelty in our culture is to be hobby horse of the month, we may need to look beyond a few Caboolture bogans. The root causes are elsewhere. Meaning, everywhere.
People don’t know where pork sausages come from?
Or beef steak?
The entire argument is a confused mess.
“Ban racing it’s cruel”
“Jockey recognises horse she rode in knackery footage”
What if you ethically slaughtered horses?
My first take was ‘gosh that’s all horrible, we must do something’
My take after the MSM reporting was ‘OK, who are these videoing scumbags that allowed these animals to suffer for months (unnecessarily – by not reporting the abuses earlier) in order to damage the spring racing carnival’.
If you are gonna fire your torpedoes, make sure you are not sitting with your target!
Imagine if the ABC filmed scenes that this story reports. Interesting too that the rate of babies surviving abortion is rising and about the time that RU486 was introduced:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-15/babies-of-late-terminations-left-to-die-without-care/7512618
People have become too civilised and many of us do not and in fact cannot envisage the process involved from lambs gambolling across sylvan fields and cattle contentedly grazing in lush pastures to the plastic wrapped supermarket shelf product. People take their animals to vets to get their teeth cleaned at $400 a pop and on the whole over the years have gradually come to the belief with encouragement from Vets and the pet food industry that animals are humans and therefore if you are religiously minded, they have souls as we do, or are “people” just like us if you have no religion. They aren’t, and there is a difference between a moslem slitting the throat of a beast and allowing it to “bleed out” and a so called humane killing in the abattoir or knackery. The racing industry is no different and horses are animals and bred to do a job, to make money, and at the end of their useful life are sold to a knackery to get an extra few bob or just shot out of hand because a vet would charge a few hundred dollars whereas a .303 round costs twenty or thirty cents and pets don’t know or care if the horse they are eating is regarded as human or not, to them it is tucker just as we should consider farm animals as just tucker.
The mind boggles at the sailor’s curses Steve Kates uses over morning tea.
Another good post CL,
And let’s be honest: any workplace surveilled for weeks would produce obnoxious, heartless and possibly actionable behaviours and language
The poor bugger bolting the horses was filmed for 18 months. In one clip he leans over to repeat the procedure, this is extra work for him to ensure the animal is dead. The ABCs onslaught is not making the already difficult to fill jobs, any easier to fill. As it is many recruits are 457-ers. Shame on the ABC to demonise an honest and hard worker as collateral for their moral gaunt.
Jaunt, not gaunt. My bad.