Conan, what is best in life?

Posted on 10:26 am, October 29, 2019 by currencylad

To crush your enemies, see them driven before you and to hear the lamentations of their journalists! Woof.

Classified name revealed of special operations dog wounded in syria raid that killed Baghdadi.

  1. Tator
    #3196676, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:11 am

    Gotta love the Hair Missiles, both military and Police dogs do a great job.

