So. Where are the journalists?

It never ends. The state blob continues to attack the citizenry.

Taking a page, half a page perhaps, out of the Chinese Communist Party Operating Manual:

Jeeze. If face recognition going to be required for accessing porn, start with the Parliament House ID cards and run a pilot with that.

… the Home Affairs department flagged the potential to use its Face Verification Service, which matches a person’s photo against images used on one of their identity documents, to prevent underage individuals from accessing porn.

Why bother with such heavy cost technology. why not just bar-code, chip and gps babies as they are born?

So says the Department:

Whilst they are primarily designed to prevent identity crime, Home Affairs would support the increased use of the Document and Face Verification Services across the Australian economy to strengthen age verification processes.

Strengthen age verification and what else next? Who can read what? Who can cavort with whom? Who can travel where?

The Australian Government. Liberal by Name. Totalitarian by Nature.

Face recognition systems. Criminalising use of cash. Electronic medical records. Data matching across departments and states. Orwell could not have designed it better.