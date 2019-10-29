Liberty Quote
Once wide coercive powers are given to government agencies…such powers cannot be effectively controlled.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
-
Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
WASHINGTON POST
Old Open Forum, austere intellectual bastion, dies aged 3 days.
Tree
Top 5
So, if the agenda of the main protagonists of ‘radical environmentalism’ is really pushing extreme socialism, shouldn’t conservatives be demanding that the ALP distance itself from both? Or is this why the ALP is tearing itself to bits since they lost the last federal election? Oh, the ironing!
Bad week for the appalling Washington Post
Judge Reverses Ruling, Allows Covington Catholic’s Nick Sandmann to Sue Washington Post for Defamation
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/10/28/judge-reverses-ruling-allows-covington-catholics-nick-sandmann-to-sue-washington-post-for-defamation/
In Guy Fawkes Had the Right Idea news:
The Westminster vermin have given up pretending.
Visionary Albanese lays out the future – and this time it’ll work:
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says there’s no reason Australia can’t become a green energy superpower and keep traditional coal exports and mining jobs.
The last Australian metal manufacturing boom was the Hills Hoist.
We’re in safe hands – small, well-oiled, and pleasantly firm. But safe.
I’m pretty p!ssed about the dithering over Brexit and I don’t even live there. Kicking the can down to road to 4 years is eroding any sense that they will ever achieve it.
Image if the same delaying tactics were used here after the SSM survey to frustrate implementation? What did the vote mean? Did people really know what they were voting for? Did they vote for full SSM or a watered down version? Maybe we should hold a second survey to find out.
Finally.
About time the Church got some stones.
It’s coming around to AOTY 2020 time.
Three jurisdiction have so far made their nominations:
Victoria: Archie Roach, ‘musical storyteller’
Tasmania: Dr Jess Melbourne-Thomas, ‘Marine, Antarctic and climate scientist’
ACT: Katrina Fanning, ‘Women’s rugby league pioneer’
Fanning and of course Roach are Indigenous. Melbourne-Thomas is, among other things ‘A passionate advocate for diversity and gender equality in science’.
Fanning, who has done a lot of work with Canberra’s Indigenous community, seems a reasonable ACT choice, particularly as one of the other nominees was sanctimonious, dull and often unintelligible ‘social scientist’ Hugh MacKay. Fanning certainly earns less than last year’s ACT winner, Virginia Haussegger.
SC – Brexit blocked by remainers in parliament. BJ wants election. Remainers won’t allow election.
On the wing
Tom Stiglich – Monday, October 28, 2019
Not just the Remainers.
The numbers say that the entire Labour party – including its Brexiteers – voted against an election.
The UK Parliament is a soup of shiny-faced thieves and opportunists, eye-gouging and mud-wrestling for political and personal advantage.
Popular demand for Brexit, the practical effects of the uncertainty, constitutional damage, and the whole issue of the Union – historically massive issues – are secondary twiddle twaddle compared to the really important issues of party power and preferment. They are vile and beastly; to a person.
The Remainers are despicable. The UK looks like a broken polity to me and the complicity of the EU is damnable.
Labour party abstained. Preventing election.
A disturbing item in Business Insider on Monday was brought to my attention by an email from Gab, as was the first rumour of Al-Baghdadi’s demise.
The Department of Home Affairs proposes using face scanning tech to verify Aussie porn users are over 18
Tell me again about the philosophical persuasion of this government.
GP upset the rainbow sash mob.
Visionary Albanese lays out the future – and this time it’ll work
Shorter Albanese, “Under my government you can have your cake and eat it too.”
You can easily imagine how many minutes the ALP brains trust of Albo, Marles and Butler laboured on this policy.
I dedicate this thread to Conan, the Belgian Shepherd.
Strong of tooth, fleet of foot and brave of heart.
May he never want for pats and schmackos.
Great work by that priest. He must know the mob will now come for him. Brave man.
The church should do the same to the prominent monsters sitting in our parliaments who profess to be Catholic and voted for/support full term abortions — starting with that spiky-haired, fork-tongued bestia from Labor’s Bestiary –
Bonjour! 13th man. No, wait…
Great work by that priest. He must know the mob will now come for him.
Not to mention his bishop.
Easy to scoff. But these are finely-tuned political athletes; several hours of work with focus groups and advisers have gone into preparing themselves for those minutes.
Zingers don’t just write themselves, you know.
News too good to leave on the old Fred:
Pro-life teen Nick Sandmann’s defamation suit against the Washington Post got a new lease on life Monday thanks to US District Judge William Bertelsman partially reversing his prior ruling, which will allow the suit to move forward.