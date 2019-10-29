Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019

Posted on 10:30 am, October 29, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
28 Responses to Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019

  2. C.L.
    #3196627, posted on October 29, 2019 at 10:32 am

    WASHINGTON POST

    Old Open Forum, austere intellectual bastion, dies aged 3 days.

  5. mh
    #3196632, posted on October 29, 2019 at 10:37 am

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    2h
    Can you believe that Shifty Adam Schiff, the biggest leaker in D.C., and a corrupt politician, is upset that we didn’t inform him before we raided and killed the #1 terrorist in the WORLD!? Wouldn’t be surprised if the Do Nothing Democrats Impeach me over that! DRAIN THE SWAMP!!

  6. BoyfromTottenham
    #3196638, posted on October 29, 2019 at 10:41 am

    So, if the agenda of the main protagonists of ‘radical environmentalism’ is really pushing extreme socialism, shouldn’t conservatives be demanding that the ALP distance itself from both? Or is this why the ALP is tearing itself to bits since they lost the last federal election? Oh, the ironing!

  7. mh
    #3196640, posted on October 29, 2019 at 10:42 am

    Bad week for the appalling Washington Post

    Judge Reverses Ruling, Allows Covington Catholic’s Nick Sandmann to Sue Washington Post for Defamation

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/10/28/judge-reverses-ruling-allows-covington-catholics-nick-sandmann-to-sue-washington-post-for-defamation/

  8. Dr Faustus
    #3196641, posted on October 29, 2019 at 10:43 am

    In Guy Fawkes Had the Right Idea news:

    The UK parliament has just rejected Boris Johnson’s bid to call a snap general election – for a third time – despite the prime minister arguing it would help “get Brexit done”.

    The Westminster vermin have given up pretending.

  9. Dr Faustus
    #3196653, posted on October 29, 2019 at 10:53 am

    Visionary Albanese lays out the future – and this time it’ll work:

    Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says there’s no reason Australia can’t become a green energy superpower and keep traditional coal exports and mining jobs.

    “With the right planning and vision, Australia can not only continue to be an energy-exporting superpower, we can also enjoy a new manufacturing boom. This means jobs,” he will tell the Committee for Economic Development of Australia in Perth.

    “Australia can be the land of cheap and endless energy – energy that could power generations of metal manufacturing and other energy-intensive industries.”

    The last Australian metal manufacturing boom was the Hills Hoist.
    We’re in safe hands – small, well-oiled, and pleasantly firm. But safe.

  10. Slim Cognito
    #3196654, posted on October 29, 2019 at 10:54 am

    I’m pretty p!ssed about the dithering over Brexit and I don’t even live there. Kicking the can down to road to 4 years is eroding any sense that they will ever achieve it.

    Image if the same delaying tactics were used here after the SSM survey to frustrate implementation? What did the vote mean? Did people really know what they were voting for? Did they vote for full SSM or a watered down version? Maybe we should hold a second survey to find out.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #3196657, posted on October 29, 2019 at 10:57 am

    Peter J. Hasson
    @peterjhasson
    ·
    54m
    Joe Biden denied Holy Communion at Mass. “Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching”

    Finally.

    About time the Church got some stones.

  12. Des Deskperson
    #3196660, posted on October 29, 2019 at 10:58 am

    It’s coming around to AOTY 2020 time.

    Three jurisdiction have so far made their nominations:

    Victoria: Archie Roach, ‘musical storyteller’

    Tasmania: Dr Jess Melbourne-Thomas, ‘Marine, Antarctic and climate scientist’

    ACT: Katrina Fanning, ‘Women’s rugby league pioneer’

    Fanning and of course Roach are Indigenous. Melbourne-Thomas is, among other things ‘A passionate advocate for diversity and gender equality in science’.

    Fanning, who has done a lot of work with Canberra’s Indigenous community, seems a reasonable ACT choice, particularly as one of the other nominees was sanctimonious, dull and often unintelligible ‘social scientist’ Hugh MacKay. Fanning certainly earns less than last year’s ACT winner, Virginia Haussegger.

  13. stackja
    #3196664, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:00 am

    SC – Brexit blocked by remainers in parliament. BJ wants election. Remainers won’t allow election.

  15. stackja
    #3196672, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:07 am

    mh
    #3196640, posted on October 29, 2019 at 10:42 am

    Tom Stiglich – Monday, October 28, 2019

  16. Dr Faustus
    #3196679, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:13 am

    Remainers won’t allow election.

    Not just the Remainers.
    The numbers say that the entire Labour party – including its Brexiteers – voted against an election.

    The UK Parliament is a soup of shiny-faced thieves and opportunists, eye-gouging and mud-wrestling for political and personal advantage.

    Popular demand for Brexit, the practical effects of the uncertainty, constitutional damage, and the whole issue of the Union – historically massive issues – are secondary twiddle twaddle compared to the really important issues of party power and preferment. They are vile and beastly; to a person.

  17. dover_beach
    #3196682, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:16 am

    The Remainers are despicable. The UK looks like a broken polity to me and the complicity of the EU is damnable.

  18. stackja
    #3196683, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:16 am

    Dr Faustus
    #3196679, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:13 am

    Labour party abstained. Preventing election.

  19. pbw
    #3196684, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:18 am

    A disturbing item in Business Insider on Monday was brought to my attention by an email from Gab, as was the first rumour of Al-Baghdadi’s demise.

    The Department of Home Affairs proposes using face scanning tech to verify Aussie porn users are over 18

    Tell me again about the philosophical persuasion of this government.

  20. stackja
    #3196685, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:19 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #3196657, posted on October 29, 2019 at 10:57 am

    GP upset the rainbow sash mob.

  21. Roger
    #3196686, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:19 am

    Visionary Albanese lays out the future – and this time it’ll work

    Shorter Albanese, “Under my government you can have your cake and eat it too.”

    You can easily imagine how many minutes the ALP brains trust of Albo, Marles and Butler laboured on this policy.

  22. calli
    #3196688, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:20 am

    I dedicate this thread to Conan, the Belgian Shepherd.

    Strong of tooth, fleet of foot and brave of heart.

    May he never want for pats and schmackos.

  23. C.L.
    #3196690, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:22 am

    Joe Biden denied Holy Communion at Mass. “Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching”

    Great work by that priest. He must know the mob will now come for him. Brave man.

  24. Tintarella di Luna
    #3196692, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:27 am

    Peter J. Hasson
    @peterjhasson
    ·
    54m
    Joe Biden denied Holy Communion at Mass. “Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching”

    Finally.

    About time the Church got some stones.

    The church should do the same to the prominent monsters sitting in our parliaments who profess to be Catholic and voted for/support full term abortions — starting with that spiky-haired, fork-tongued bestia from Labor’s Bestiary –

  25. Megan
    #3196693, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:27 am

    Bonjour! 13th man. No, wait…

  26. Roger
    #3196695, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:28 am

    Great work by that priest. He must know the mob will now come for him.

    Not to mention his bishop.

  27. Dr Faustus
    #3196699, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:35 am

    You can easily imagine how many minutes the ALP brains trust of Albo, Marles and Butler laboured on this policy.

    Easy to scoff. But these are finely-tuned political athletes; several hours of work with focus groups and advisers have gone into preparing themselves for those minutes.
    Zingers don’t just write themselves, you know.

  28. Top Ender
    #3196703, posted on October 29, 2019 at 11:37 am

    News too good to leave on the old Fred:

    Pro-life teen Nick Sandmann’s defamation suit against the Washington Post got a new lease on life Monday thanks to US District Judge William Bertelsman partially reversing his prior ruling, which will allow the suit to move forward.

