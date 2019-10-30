Capitalism has failed

It has. See. The evidence is in a single picture.
Compare the prices of the goods and services markets highly touched by government against the ones less touched by government.
The evidence is clear. (if in doubt – this is TAFKAS being ironical)
There is no such thing as “a right to a job”—there is only the right of free trade, that is: a man’s right to take a job if another man chooses to hire him. There is no “right to a home,” only the right of free trade: the right to build a home or to buy it. There are no “rights to a ‘fair’ wage or a ‘fair’ price” if no one chooses to pay it, to hire a man or to buy his product.
Nice work!
BTW was there ever so much bad news in one edition of The Aust?
Hmmm. Now let’s see. Will you find more “progressive leftists” in the red area or the blue?
The argument given at the linked article was that it shows comparison between good subject to global competition, vs goods produced locally.
That’s a highly suspicious argument … food for example gets massively transported around the world, just coffee beans on their own are the second largest global commodity market.
Housing in terms of land prices and construction costs must be local, however building materials (e.g. steel) are heavily traded (mostly imported from Asia into Australia from our perspective).
The graph leaves off energy prices, but I think we can all agree that energy price inflation is easily on the high side of that. In 1998 I was paying around 10c per kWh for electricity, now I’m paying about 22c for the same so put energy in the same category as child care and medical care. Well energy is also globally traded, with Australian coal being one of our main exports and huge international trade in oil and natural gas. Sheesh, that’s what most of the wars are about.
Then there’s the tech gear where it’s a tiny bit questionable as to what the price has done. A decent laptop in 1998 cost you around $2000 for something that was about middle of the market at the time. Today, about the same $2000 is still around the middle of the market, but the laptop you buy today is more powerful for the same money … but you need it to be more powerful, in order to handle the sort of software that is around. There certainly are cheaper laptops around now, with netbooks and tablets, etc. so the BLS does this thing called “hedonic adjustment” which makes a presumption that even though the typical price of laptops is about the same, they will make them effectively cheaper to compensate for additional features.
This goes for phones as well, a typical iPhone now is about $1000 in Australia and I remember around 1998 you could buy handsets typically in the $500 range … yes the iPhone does more, but maybe what you want is just a phone, in which case you are paying twice as much for something that isn’t even such a brilliant phone (ergonomically the old flip phones were better to use if all you do is make phonecalls). That means, strictly speaking the tech gear is not “more affordable” it is about the same affordability but does more things. Some of the things it does (like track you and spy on you) are negative features, there should be an “unhedonic adjustment” applied for those.
Agreed, TAFKAS – you would have to be an utterly irredeemable imbecile to look at that chart and not make an immediate connection between the dead hand of government and exorbitant increases in the prices of the useless, inefficient, heavily regulated and quite often unavoidable “services”* the morons attempt to “administer”.
Of course, some idiots cited in the linked piece have done exactly that, leavened with some convenient all purpose Fatty Trump Derangement Syndrome.
*See also utilities costs and insurance premiums (especially in this country).
