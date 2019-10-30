Freedom for Christmas

Britain will go to the polls on 12 December. There have been few sadder spectacles in modern times than John Bull in orange overalls.
“This House cannot any longer keep this country hostage,” Mr Johnson said.
That’s a brilliant and very accurate description of what Remainer extremists have done to democracy.
UK voters can decide what happens next. Brexit or something else.
Parliament will have no further excuses.
Brexit cannot happen now until 2020, I’m reading.
Go BOJO!
Parliament has been making an unashamed ass of itself in such a way that is annoying even those who normally turn a blind eye. We live in interesting times.