More electricity subsidies will increase the industry’s regulatory-driven high costs

I have a piece in Quadrant that discusses the new subsidies to transmission that the PM has announced. Here is an extract

Australia’s green energy subsidies have transformed the nation from having the cheapest electricity supply among major global entities to one of the dearest. For households, the average Australian price at 25 (US) cents per kwh, is three times that in India and China, which do not have our cheap coal, and almost twice that of the US. We do however remain better placed than Germany, where the “Energiewende transition” has brought prices at 36 cents per kwh.

Australian deindustrialisation is certain under the policies being adopted by both the Coalition and the ALP; the next major manufacturing plant departures will be at least two of the three east coast aluminium smelters. Only a radical change of policy would restore their competitiveness.

Such a change is not on the cards. For its part the Commonwealth is rather lamely trying to prevent the expansion of green energy subsidies and is taking action to soften their immediate outcome. Hence, today’s statement by Mr Morrison throwing an extra billion dollars at the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to “future proof the electricity grid”.

Under current policies, 36 per cent of energy will come from renewables, with only the ten per cent from hydro being commercial. The Coalition claims it will meet its Paris Agreement 26-28 per cent carbon reduction commitment “at a canter”, partly because it is claiming for the over-achievement of the previous Kyoto targets. Even so, the 2030 implicit carbon tax estimated by Brian Fisher is $73 per tonne.

The ALP is wedded to a higher level of renewables, which it has deluded itself is consistent with lower electricity prices and a resurgence of domestic manufacturing.

All politicians are driven by focus group polling, the results of which reveal strong support for renewable energy, seemingly irrespective of the costs. Hence Minister Taylor’s continued support for continued subsidies to roof top renewables, when even the ACCC counsels for that measure’s closure.

Nor is there any useful advice coming from the bureaucracy, which is now pretty well shoulder to shoulder in favour of more green subsidies. In some cases, this is because they expect future nirvanas in hydrogen from coal and methane, as well as the mirage of a fall in renewable costs, battery advances and so on.

Morrison’s initiative to subsidise more transmission is designed to patch up the wrecked energy supply industry that government policies have created. It involves building more robust links from the fast-start hydro facilities and better links from Queensland, where supplies are more secure because investment in coal generation took longer for renewables to suppress.

Subsidising more transmission might avert near term calamities of power outages but will do nothing to restore the once-prevailing low prices. Indeed, it will exacerbate longer term problems. Government financing of the delivery of electricity to the southern states, will deter new commercial investment.