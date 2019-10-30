Screw-you-annuation

There are many reason to to despise the Australian Superannuation Industrial Complex. Many, many, many.

Compulsion has to be one of the worst parts and the root of most of the problems for investors and the incentive for financial services misconduct. If after all these years and all the tax incentives, people won’t voluntarily buy your product then there is something wrong with your product.

But beyond the compulsion is the gross and offensive subsidy to the financial services sector and its various hangers on (read leaches). One of the biggest criticism, and rightly so, is the offensive level fees. Adam Creigton in the Oz often and well writes about this.

However, there is another criticism which is seldom discussed and that is that, because of the size and under-accountable nature of the industry, Australian superannuation money is a magnet for all sorts of rubbish investments and investments made for bad reasons. (Under-accountable in that the billions keeps flowing in irrespective of performance or value).

Bad investments don’t fail the sole purpose test, but that does not mean that it does not lead to crappy outcomes and poor returns. Bad investments include things like investments in “associate’s” ventures or in assets based in the Caribbean or France – handy for those winter, fly first class, management meetings. It also includes investments in illiquid assets which can then be favourably valued/revalued for the purpose of hitting management bonus hurdles.

But you gotta love this effort.

Take this little “project”. ASX (the listing exchange), BDO (accountants) and Ebsworth (lawyers) are travelling to Canada to encourage their companies to list in Australia? Why? Because:

Dipping into the World’s 4th Largest Pension Market

means you should list your crap in Australia where the dumb money is.

Do these Canadian companies have assets in Australia? Do they have operations in Australia? Do they have management/directors in Australia? Maybe. But they are being encouraged because there is, according to these people, a large, large pool of dumb money here in Oz.

But it’s ok for ASX, BDO and Ebsworth. They make their fees up front.