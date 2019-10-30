The Shark of Morro

Posted on 3:47 pm, October 30, 2019 by currencylad

How bad is Scott Morrison’s decision give a billion dollars to the rich chancers and panhandling carpetbaggers buzzing around the “clean energy” trough? Click it and weep: this bad. Speaking to Alan Jones this morning, Mark Latham excoriated the prime minister for bankrolling investments that the jackpot winners should be financing themselves. Morrison had “finally jumped the shark,” he said. No money for clean coal, though – our “conservative” prime minister had ruled that out. What this highlights (yet again) is that there is no genuine business case for renewables; they always require compulsory donations from the public. With blackouts looming, we are being forced to spend a billion dollars on what The Australian calls an “energy gamble.” We know this money will do nothing to make renewables viable for baseload power generation. The decision is so birdbrained that we have to assume it was conceived to 1) further flummox Anthony Albanese; 2) crush the remnants of Abbott-era scepticism in the Liberal party room; and 3) allow the government to be seen as proactive on economic growth (with its own version of school halls and pink batts).

6 Responses to The Shark of Morro

  1. stackja
    #3197636, posted on October 30, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    ScoMo is finished as PM.

  2. Iampeter
    #3197649, posted on October 30, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    What this highlights (yet again) is that there is no genuine business case for renewables; they always require compulsory donations from the public.

    What this highlights is that no one cares and that the needle hasn’t even remotely moved to counter the environmentalist agenda.
    There are no counter arguments in the mainstream, certainly not from conservatives, who cooked a lot of this mess up in the first place way before Morrison.

  3. Tel
    #3197653, posted on October 30, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    If you can’t beat ’em, then buy ’em.

    Where capital and government intersect right above a pool of other people’s money.

  4. bemused
    #3197655, posted on October 30, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    If one didn’t know any better, you’d think they were all in the pay of Big Renewables (big Oil, Big Banks, Big Financiers etc). And maybe they are.

  5. pbw
    #3197659, posted on October 30, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    I,ammeter,

    What’s your working definition of conservative?

  6. RobK
    #3197667, posted on October 30, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Hmmm. 1 billion into the climate fund. So what happens with the RET. If it stays the same, the pool of RE vying for the certificates will drive the price of the certificates down further. Consequently, viability of projects will suffer. This is of itself not a bad thing but I fear the 1 billion will go to enabling infrastructure such as transmission lines required for Snowy2.0, and other existing projects and perhaps interconnectors.
    If the RET is subsequently increased, the increased hosting capacity of the grid has been met by the taxpayer in yet another hiding of the true cost of RE. At some point the RET will run out of steam and we will be left with a dysfunctional energy system.
    Morrison is putting good money after bad money, as my mother used to say. The longer this goes on, the worse it becomes.
