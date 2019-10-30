The Shark of Morro

How bad is Scott Morrison’s decision give a billion dollars to the rich chancers and panhandling carpetbaggers buzzing around the “clean energy” trough? Click it and weep: this bad. Speaking to Alan Jones this morning, Mark Latham excoriated the prime minister for bankrolling investments that the jackpot winners should be financing themselves. Morrison had “finally jumped the shark,” he said. No money for clean coal, though – our “conservative” prime minister had ruled that out. What this highlights (yet again) is that there is no genuine business case for renewables; they always require compulsory donations from the public. With blackouts looming, we are being forced to spend a billion dollars on what The Australian calls an “energy gamble.” We know this money will do nothing to make renewables viable for baseload power generation. The decision is so birdbrained that we have to assume it was conceived to 1) further flummox Anthony Albanese; 2) crush the remnants of Abbott-era scepticism in the Liberal party room; and 3) allow the government to be seen as proactive on economic growth (with its own version of school halls and pink batts).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

