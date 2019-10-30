There’s a thickness on the left

Found at Powerline: under the heading, “Who is actually tolerant?” Comes with this remarkable chart.

And even this is an underestimate of the real divide since no lefty ever thinks to modify their views when in the company of someone on the right, while people on the right almost invariably do. Many on the left therefore really have no idea what people on the right think since most of them never allow anything to be said in their presence that will offend their political sensibilities. They therefore are less aware to the point of obliviousness whether or not they would shut people on the right out of their lives. Of course they would, pathetic numbskulls that they are.

But for a change of pace, this really made me laugh.