Washington Roundup. From the swamp

On Chesapeake Bay out of Annapolis
Tonight, dinner with Dan Mitchell, our man in DC. His blog.
On Chesapeake Bay out of Annapolis
Tonight, dinner with Dan Mitchell, our man in DC. His blog.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The signs of reality vary from the constitutional to the politically pragmatic. The most menacing, for democracy itself, are the efforts to outlaw the legal practice of tax avoidance
If that’s the swamp, I want in. 🙂
Deep state, I think.
If wind/solar are so much cheaper than coal, why is this the global energy mix?
Nothing comes close to coal in affordability.
Beware the anti-coal liars.
IEA releases new edition of global historical data series for all fuels, all sectors and energy balances
https://www.iea.org/newsroom/news/2019/september/iea-releases-2019-most-comprehensive-collection-of-energy-data-bases-and-series.html
Enjoy the graph titled “World Electricity Generation Mix.”
There’s something odd about that ‘world electricity generation mix’ graph. Since 1971 coal has remained virtually constant at around 40% and renewables have been around 20%. Are they classifying hydroelectricity as renewables (without saying so), given that solar and bird munchers are a fairly recent addition to the mix?