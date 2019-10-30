Washington Roundup. From the swamp

Posted on 1:33 pm, October 30, 2019 by Rafe Champion

On Chesapeake Bay out of Annapolis

Tonight, dinner with Dan Mitchell, our man in DC. His blog.

This entry was posted in Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Washington Roundup. From the swamp

  1. C.L.
    #3197553, posted on October 30, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    If that’s the swamp, I want in. 🙂

  3. Mark M
    #3197602, posted on October 30, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    If wind/solar are so much cheaper than coal, why is this the global energy mix?

    Nothing comes close to coal in affordability.

    Beware the anti-coal liars.

    IEA releases new edition of global historical data series for all fuels, all sectors and energy balances

    https://www.iea.org/newsroom/news/2019/september/iea-releases-2019-most-comprehensive-collection-of-energy-data-bases-and-series.html

    Enjoy the graph titled “World Electricity Generation Mix.”

  4. bemused
    #3197606, posted on October 30, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    There’s something odd about that ‘world electricity generation mix’ graph. Since 1971 coal has remained virtually constant at around 40% and renewables have been around 20%. Are they classifying hydroelectricity as renewables (without saying so), given that solar and bird munchers are a fairly recent addition to the mix?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.