Meanwhile, in the United States, coupist Bill Brennan admits the Deep State is real and its police powers transcend the Constitution, the voters and the courts:

As in previous times of National peril, we rely on our military, diplomats, intelligence officials, law enforcement officers, & other courageous patriots to protect our liberties, freedom, & democracy. May they stay resolute & strong despite corrupt political headwinds they face. https://t.co/QcrbJ0XtQ6 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) October 29, 2019

The two upcoming elections in the world’s premier democracies – the US and Britain – are the most crucial for several decades (at least). At issue is whether or not the consent of the governed will ever truly matter again.