“We rely on our military”

Posted on 10:19 am, October 30, 2019 by currencylad

Meanwhile, in the United States, coupist Bill Brennan admits the Deep State is real and its police powers transcend the Constitution, the voters and the courts:

The two upcoming elections in the world’s premier democracies – the US and Britain – are the most crucial for several decades (at least). At issue is whether or not the consent of the governed will ever truly matter again.

One Response to “We rely on our military”

  1. stackja
    #3197398, posted on October 30, 2019 at 10:22 am

    USA Dems never faced such opposition.

