The Deep State and the Middle East

Interesting that the Americans will show this but not give out the name of the dog who was injured. I would have thought there’s lots to learn from the way the attack took place, but maybe not. If there is any overall lesson here is that the US remains engaged in the Middle East.
We amateurs in foreign policy nevertheless love to keep an eye on the world. I am a former student of Machiavelli and Hobbes, even taught them at one time in my career, so I’m in there with the best of them, like Greg Sheridan. So following from the killing of the leader of ISIS, we are again asked to listen to the words of the Deep State as reflected in Sheridan’s column today: Trump’s Mid-East retreat raises the threat of war. These are the words that appear in the middle of the page in the paper:
Trump often threatens Iran but it has become clear there are almost no circumstances in which Trump would act against it.
You could say the same about Obama, except for him you would have to remove the word “almost”, and then add the billions in cash flown in to get the Iranians to slow, not stop, their acquisition of nuclear weapons. So Greg, what’s the plan? What should America do, given all of this:
Iran has built huge conventional forces inside Lebanon through its proxy Hezbollah, which now has 150,000 missiles trained on Israel. Iran has huge influence in Yemen….
The threat of a serious war between Israel and Iran is growing. Even [Don’t you mean especially?] Trump would not stand outside a war which threatened Israel’s life.
It is possible that reducing US influence in the Middle East could needlessly lead to a huge Middle East war, which America would have to join.
Weakness is provocative.
It is all a worry, but what makes me worry more than anything else is the thought of a Democrat in the White House in 2021. Which side are you on, Greg, which side are you on?
And here is the Fox News report.
Greg Sheridan 😆
Is this a gee up?
What is more memorable and draws more attention? Naming the dog, or classifying the name of the dog so it ‘leaks’? I don’t think I’ve ever seen such mastery of communication psychology in my (admittedly few) decades on this earth.
What should America do, given all of this?
Nothing, they should do absolutely nothing. Anything else wouldn’t be America first. Stop sending American men to die in foreign wars is a great outcome.
Al Bagdaddy had n interesting life.
May 2010 takes control of Isis
Dec 2012 Arrested in Iraq
Nov 2014 Killed in an air raid on a convoy
May 2015 Lost control of Isis
Oct 2015 Narrowly escaped death in Anbar Province
June 2016 Killed in Raqqa
Oct 2016 At death’s door after poisoning by an assassin.
May 2017 Russia claims to have killed him
July 2017 Suleiman reports that Al is REALLY dead this time.
LOL.
War is peace.
Freedom is slavery.
Ignorance is strength.
Particularly interesting seeing as endless ME wars literally saw the return of open air slave markets. You couldn’t make it up.
Karabar, good point. The guy has had more lives than a cat. I really don’t have any faith in the report of his death this time. It just sounds like another neoclown news story about an arch nemesis that keeps getting away. A child could come up with a better story.
