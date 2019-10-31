Regulators vs. Regulated

This is from a recent speech given by Anthony Albanese as reported in the Australian:

Today we have close to 1.5 million secondary jobs, some with a median income of up $9500 depending on the industry. Forty per cent of Uber drivers, for example have a separate full-time job, or own a business.

40% of Uber drivers are driving to supplement their income from another full time job or a business they own!!!!!!

You’d think this is a problem wouldn’t you. Ok, perhaps not all of these 40% of Uber drivers are doing it because their primary income was not sufficient, but TAFKAS would venture that the number who need the income is closer to the 40% than the 0%.

What are the ALP, the Government and the bureaucracy proposing? More regulation, more regulators and more taxation to fund the regulation and regulators.

What do the rest of us, those that pay the taxes to fund the ALP, the Government and the bureaucracy and who suffer the regulations and regulators want? Less regulation, fewer regulators and less taxation.

Democracy Australian style. The people vote. The blob grows and expands.