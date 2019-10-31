Isn’t he dapper. In clothes and grooming befitting a super model.
Senator Kim Carr-Dashian hit the news again earlier this week when he declared that the last federal election results were not the result of a crappy message but rather of a crappy messenger:
It is clearly a problem about the messaging, about the way in which we talk to people,
Clearly the Labor Party has failed to develop a clear and overarching narrative. Rather, the party relied on appealing to selected groups or narrow interests, on the basis of identity politics.
You see, the ALP’s policy platform was spot on. Just that Bill Shorten was a crappy salesman.
When challenged whether working-class and regional voters were turned off by Labor’s election policies, Senator Carr said: “That is not true. Labor’s policy framework was sound, it was our messaging that was off key.”
But in chimes Mr Whatever it Takes Richardson:
I have a problem with that analysis because in my view taking two new taxes to that election was political suicide. No soothing words could have smothered the vision people have of a government bringing down more taxes upon what they see as their already overburdened shoulders.
Yes, clearly they chose to appeal to the minority Greens and upper class social latte sippers, and not the average Australian.
Also, clearly, the message DID get across, and the Australians did not like the message!
How interesting, still shooting the messenger(s). Stupid is as stupid does.
Take that thought to the next election fat arse and watch labor romp in just like they did this time. Hee hee hee!
I have a problem with that analysis because in my view taking two new taxes to that election was political suicide.
Note that Richo doesn’t say that imposing two new taxes is a problem, just that telling the voters about it is a problem.
Labor and high taxes go together like a printing plant, an insurance policy and a box of matches.
Pity the Photios Party isn’t much better.
It was pretty clear to me, especially the bit about emasculating Australia by 2050. I think it was quite clear in Qld too. And in my seat of Hunter where Joel has had something of a road to Damascus conversion to the benefits of coal regarding his re-electability.
His brain is as fat as his torso. Thick as two planks buried in concrete.
It was the message and the messenger you irredeemable numpty.
Why not simply say the voters were stupid.
At one time Labor could just attack the Liberals and keep quiet about what they were really going to do after the election. They had the almost full support of the media and ABC who never questioned anything and helped them in attacking the Liberals. Now, some in the media, especially on Sky are prepared to push back. We also have the worst enemy of the left, the Internet were different opinions can be found. Carr still can’t fathom why they are still not in total control, poor man.
Kim is a true believer in socialism, at least he was when I knew him. His study was lined top to bottom with books on marxism etc. He had read nearly all of them. Funny how his kids went to a private school.
Why not simply say the voters were stupid?
That’s exactly what he’s saying.
Shhhh. The delicious evidence is the Liars will take their big taxing, big government message to the next election. Blind Freddie could win in 2022 for the Libs, although the evidence mounts that ScoMo hates the electorate as much as Albo and won’t be happy until the Australian economy is in a roaring recession, in which case unreconstructed socialist Albo will win in a canter.