Isn’t he dapper. In clothes and grooming befitting a super model.

Senator Kim Carr-Dashian hit the news again earlier this week when he declared that the last federal election results were not the result of a crappy message but rather of a crappy messenger:

It is clearly a problem about the messaging, about the way in which we talk to people, Clearly the Labor Party has failed to develop a clear and overarching narrative. Rather, the party relied on appealing to selected groups or narrow interests, on the basis of identity politics.

Clearly.

You see, the ALP’s policy platform was spot on. Just that Bill Shorten was a crappy salesman.

When challenged whether working-class and regional voters were turned off by Labor’s election policies, Senator Carr said: “That is not true. Labor’s policy framework was sound, it was our messaging that was off key.”

But in chimes Mr Whatever it Takes Richardson:

I have a problem with that analysis because in my view taking two new taxes to that election was political suicide. No soothing words could have smothered the vision people have of a government bringing down more taxes upon what they see as their already overburdened shoulders.

Hmm. Interesting.