Stupidity does not need help. It has its own political party in the ALP.
So, in the middle of their declared climate emergency, what is the ALP proposing to do?
And if your eyes fail you, the little bit of text at the bottom is this:
Authorised by Anthony Albanese, ALP, Canberra
So says Dr Andrew Leigh:
We need to support our creative industries, not hold them back with outdated policies
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.
Does anything good come out of twitter?
Will there be celbs, butcher paper and sitting on the floor feigning exhaustion by Albanese?
Ebert wondered why Australian “creative industries” are so mediocre?
Reduced to giving each other prizes.
Grate – a seemingly interminable taxpayer funded yaartz luvvie wankfest.
Labore are nothing if not agile and innovative.
Ebert?
Ever.
But maybe Ebert wondered it too after watching a bunch of film institute product.
Leigh is the classic example of Taleb’s description of
Yep, just like the Libs, …………………lets announce that we are going to talk about something.
This sort of bullshit is seeing the ire of the right build and build.
If Sco Mo doesn’t do something vaguely right wing soon, he’s going to really hand it to the right wing minorities.
Australians are idiots in so far as they wait and wait and wait, but then they don’t.
Remember our forces were know as Vengeful killers and very good at it.
In the end, German troops refused to face them.
You’re asking for it Sco Mo.
Just when you think our political class could not possibly get any more ridiculously dumb they dig down into ever more clown school depths. Hey Albo…make sure there is plenty of finger paint and crayons available for scribing. That’s a certainty to get the attendees on board.
You don’t need a talkfest to work out what theommendations will be. Preferential treatment, even more OPM and tax breaks in a myriad variety of ways, all so our self appointed betters in the yarts industry don’t have to dirty themselves doing anything that might attract actual audiences.
Severely educated.
What does that even mean?
I heard albo on the Abc radio the other day. He was rabbiting on about RE industry like what he’d seen in WA; lithium mining and processing. That’s what they’ll do. He mentioned a few other things but they were all things that were already being done. The entire interview was complete bollocks. Waste. Of. Time. And .Money.
It’s 2020 already? Rudd’s creative visionaries are out of date. We need a 2033 Summit!
Hang on a minute. Won’t we all be fried, drowned, frozen or gassed by then?
It’s nice to see such optimism amongst our politicians.
I propose the brainstorming takes place in a padded cell.
A sneak peek into the Creative Economy Summit.
We are now having the vote on priorities that we voted to vote on yesterday morning. The vote this morning is whether priorities remain unchanged or require rearrangement. The latter will require a further vote. This will give us a starting point… or close to a starting point which will require a “commencement” vote… for action.
… This Summit has concluded that the ALP should take urgent, creative steps to support the Creative Economy.
Price of white boards and marker pens will go up.
Sharpies Futures.
That’ll get da Creative Economy rolling.
Philip Adams could be invited as a lead speaker on the artistic merits of Venezuela’s wonderful cultural progress. I hear it is producing some great street theater these days.
Well, with the de-industrialisation, we may all be sewing cheap T-shirts
They couldn’t even come up with their own idea:
I agree — arts should not be held back with outdated policies and government interference.
Remove all arts funding now!
“Austraya will have a cweative economy”.
We’re going to cweate a communist state.
Julia Gillard nonsense recycled with her 100 brightest and best, oh hum