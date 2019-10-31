Trying to keep up

A commenter at Alan Moran’s “A Billion Reasons to Despair” (Quadrant: on Scott Morrison tipping a billion dollars into the Clean Energy Finance Corporation) is very angry:

Being as charitable as I can manage to be to the author of this article, he nowhere mentions the huge subsidies paid by taxpayers in the past to coal-fired power … According to the link below, global fossil fuel subsidies reached $5.2 trillion, and were $29 billion in Australia, in 2019.

The “link below” was to this article at the green-pleading Renew Economy website whose mission is “Clean Energy News and Analysis.” Mmkay. But however far from disinterested the (secondary) source, let’s be diligent and eschew the obvious ad hom. The Renew Economy author was referring to this IMF analysis [PDF] which, in turn, is based on a highly nuanced definition by Coady and others (2017) of what a subsidy is. They load up the headline number – $5.2 trillion – with “not just production costs, but also the full range of environmental costs.” (Source).

–

The IMF accepts that the preponderance of “subsidies” is found in China and developing nations. Those governments want their citizens to have a modern electricity grid. Governments in developed economies want their existing electricity grids to be maintained and modernised. So yes, suppliers get some breaks. But wouldn’t it be only fair to balance “the full range of environmental costs” with the full range of human benefits? That is, $5.2 trillion subtracted by the benefits of people being treated in electrified hospitals and surgical theatres; children being taught in electrified schools; farmers and manufacturers using electrified machinery; consumers having fresh, refrigerated food; people having access to telecommunications and media; etc? And that’s really loading up et cetera for the sake of brevity. How much change would that leave from $5.2 trillion? Not a lot. Less than nothing, in fact. The industrialised, electrified economy is a giant positive externality – to the state, to taxpayers, to civilisation, even to the environment. Almost incalculably so.

Here’s another example of climate-related source trickery; yesterday, at the ABC:

Queensland’s current carbon emissions would “virtually guarantee the extinction of most of the Great Barrier Reef” within 12 years if replicated worldwide, according to a new report. The report by Climate Analytics, a leading science institute funded by the World Bank, recommends Queensland stop burning coal for power by 2030 to play its part in keeping global heating to 1.5 Celsius under the UN’s Paris Agreement targets, agreed to by Australia in 2016.

Funded by the World Bank. Wow. That’s impressive. Climate Analytics must be the real, impartial deal, right? I immediately sniffed the faintest notes of Eau de Rat. Here is the list of financiers behind Climate Analytics. It includes the Australian Conservation Fund and Greenpeace. These are not impartial scientific organisations.

Keeping up with warmist whoppers, tricks and obfuscations reminds me of Lucille Ball trying to keep up with the chocolates on the conveyor belt. Don’t make her mistake and swallow any of them. It doesn’t really help.