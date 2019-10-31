What is the purpose of a listed company? Or more generally of a business that uses company legal structure?

Is it to make a profit? It is to generate returns for shareholders? Is it about stakeholder returns (if you accept such nonsense)?

Apparently not according to the Australian Financial (yes financial) Review.

On page 3 of today’s AFR, BOSS Editor Sally Patten writes:

Fewer than 5 per cent of companies that listed on the stock exchange last year had a female chairman, while only 17 per cent of directors on those newly floated businesses were women.

Isn’t that amazing.

What has been the performance of the companies? What business are these companies in? How has their share price performed relative to issue price?

According to dear Sally, that does not matter. What matters most is whether they have a woman as chairman and how many women directors are on the board.

According to Sally Patten also:

Also disappointing was a finding that the rate at which women were appointed to major company boards declined sharply in the first nine months of 2019.

Very disappointing eh. Share price performance, apparently not so relevant. Neither is whether the businesses made any money. Women representation on the board must be the key and fundamental strategic consideration of Australian listed companies.

Gender must always be considered first. Strategy. Profits. Other people’s problems.