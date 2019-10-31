Your Tax Dollars in Action

What can be said? Nuffin.

Remuneration Tribunal (Remuneration and Allowances for Holders of Full-time Public Office) Determination 2019 Compilation No. 2

Trigger warning though. Looking at this doc will make you angry. Not just angry for the remuneration of senior public servants but also the pages and pages listing roles and organisations.

Personal favourites of TAFKAS include:

Chief Executive, National Capital Authority whose total rem is $332K. And what is the National Capital Authority and what does it do? See here. Very exciting.

Student Identifiers Registrar whose total rem is $249K. And what does this person do you ask?

The Student Identifiers Registrar is a Commonwealth statutory office established by the Student Identifiers Act 2014 and is responsible for administering the USI initiative nationally.

Chief Executive Officer, National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation whose total rem is $498K. What do they do and how is that going?

Helping to improve affordable housing outcomes for all Australians

And of course, everyone’s favourites at $362K each Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner Age Discrimination Commissioner Disability Discrimination Commissioner Human Rights Commissioner National Children’s Commissioner Race Discrimination Commissioner Sex Discrimination Commissioner



