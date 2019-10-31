Your Tax Dollars in Action

Posted on 10:03 am, October 31, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

What can be said?  Nuffin.

Cats are invited to click on the following link to the:

Remuneration Tribunal (Remuneration and Allowances for Holders of Full-time Public Office) Determination 2019 Compilation No. 2

Trigger warning though.  Looking at this doc will make you angry.  Not just angry for the remuneration of senior public servants but also the pages and pages listing roles and organisations.

Personal favourites of TAFKAS include:

The Student Identifiers Registrar is a Commonwealth statutory office established by the Student Identifiers Act 2014 and is responsible for administering the USI initiative nationally.

  • Chief Executive Officer, National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation whose total rem is $498K.  What do they do and how is that going?

Helping to improve affordable housing outcomes for all Australians

  • And of course, everyone’s favourites at $362K each
    • Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner
    • Age Discrimination Commissioner
    • Disability Discrimination Commissioner
    • Human Rights Commissioner
    • National Children’s Commissioner
    • Race Discrimination Commissioner
    • Sex Discrimination Commissioner

What can you say?

6 Responses to Your Tax Dollars in Action

  1. JC
    #3198206, posted on October 31, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Is that total rem or is super over that amount?

  2. Percy Popinjay
    #3198208, posted on October 31, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Shut it down, fire them all.

    Enough.

  3. Jock
    #3198213, posted on October 31, 2019 at 10:16 am

    Can you imagine the Pensions these people will be entitiled to? Eyewatering amounts paid until they and their wives shuffle off.

  4. Howard Hill
    #3198218, posted on October 31, 2019 at 10:19 am

    We need one more created by the people for the people. Commissioner of political executions.

  5. Bruce
    #3198221, posted on October 31, 2019 at 10:25 am

    This has been going on for DECADES.

    Business should be about to boom for freelance tumbrel makers and other carpentry enthusiasts.

    But this is Oz. Such entrepreneurs will be systematically smashed by Tsunami of hugely expensive regulations and bureaucratic nit-picking before they can get started.

  6. stackja
    #3198231, posted on October 31, 2019 at 10:35 am

    As I remember Reagan said civil service is a permanent job.

