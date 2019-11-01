A tunnel, a light … but Brexit express a mystery train
With the House of Commons finally agreeing to an early election, the polls point to a substantial Conservative victory.
That is partly because Boris Johnson — who was widely dismissed as a clown when he took over the party’s leadership at the end of July — has raised support for the Tories from the catastrophic low of 20-25 per cent it had reached before he became Prime Minister to 35-40 per cent today.
If Boris wins and proceeds on the basis of his “deal” he is nothing more than a conman. In a way, it’s not good that he’s so far ahead in the polls because the best outcome would be for the Conservatives to be forced to deal with Farage, who would insist on a genuine exit not an exit in name only which is what Boris is proposing.
I can’t see the tories winning a majority. At best they will have to form a coalition with the brexit party.
The other possibility is that the conservative vote will be split between Tory and Brexit parties and pave the way for a Labor coalition victory.
Interesting times ahead. Will Brexit ever come to pass?