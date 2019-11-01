A tunnel, a light … but Brexit express a mystery train

Today in The Australian

With the House of Commons finally­ agreeing to an early election, the polls point to a substantial Conservative victory.

That is partly because Boris Johnson — who was widely dismissed as a clown when he took over the party’s leadership at the end of July — has raised support for the Tories from the catas­trophic low of 20-25 per cent it had reached before he became Prime Minister to 35-40 per cent today.