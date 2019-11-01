He seems very nice to me

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019
This is the latest ad being run by Donald Trump. Apparently “He’s no Mr Nice Guy” is a focus-tested result of what seems to make many hesitant to vote for Republicans and the president in particular. Anyone looking for a “nice” person as president have no clue about the potential futures that menace them, including a future that combines a Democrat president with a Democrat Congress. That is only where it starts.
Except to his good friend Vladmir…and that nice Mr Kim.
I’m much prefer he be nice to his allies, and his own people. You know, flip it around 180 degrees…
I don’t think Trump is a communist, Felix, that he needs to be “flipped around”.
He was an entrepreneur in his pre-President life, the big capitalist . Actually that was the issue I wondered about whether he would be suitable for President but in the end it means nothing. He seems to have the innate touch to understand people and what are their concerns and aspirations.
Glad to see you’ve dropped the pretense of not being a leftist troll, Felix.