He seems very nice to me

This is the latest ad being run by Donald Trump. Apparently “He’s no Mr Nice Guy” is a focus-tested result of what seems to make many hesitant to vote for Republicans and the president in particular. Anyone looking for a “nice” person as president have no clue about the potential futures that menace them, including a future that combines a Democrat president with a Democrat Congress. That is only where it starts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

