Inclusion: New League boss starts by defaming a Christian

Peter V’landys – the well-known horse-racing administrator who has taken over the Australian Rugby League chairmanship from Peter Beattie – continued the corporate sporting elite’s endless hate-war against Israel Folau today by linking him to unspecified children’s deaths and suggesting the former Wallaby had also assaulted children:

Peter V’landys says Israel Folau puts other people’s lives at risk.

“The game is inclusive. Israel’s comments are not inclusive … I have no tolerance for people that put other people’s lives (at risk) or (commit) violence. It’s a big statement to make. With due respect to Israel, what he says, young kids listen to. He is a role model. They act on it. And when you’re a kid at school and you get bashed up because you’re different, I don’t think that’s a good thing.”

It certainly is a big statement to make and I hope Folau’s lawyers have been made aware of it. The statement is a lie. Israel Folau has never harmed a child, incited anyone else to harm a child or demonstrably harmed a child by anything he has said or written. Nor is there any evidence that professing evangelical Christian views of salvation or sexuality has ever caused a single child to be “bashed up” or killed.

On the other hand, there is New Zealand West Tigers prop Russell Packer …

V’landys also spoke about his views on players misbehaving and said he has a zero-tolerance policy on domestic violence. However, in some instances, he believes players should be given a second chance to turn their life around if they have been previously punished, using Wests Tigers forward Russell Packer as an example. “We need to make sure we’re not punishing people twice,” he said.

Packer didn’t do something so heinous as quote the Bible, of course. Oh no:

On 29 November 2013, Packer appeared before court in Sydney, New South Wales, charged with assaulting a 22-year-old man, fracturing his eye socket. Packer punched the man in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground. Packer then punched the man several times as he lay on the ground and stomped on his head, leaving the victim with two fractured facial bones. On 6 January 2014, Packer was sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Magistrate Greg Grogan labeled Packer’s actions as “cowardly and deplorable.”

Welcomed back with open arms. Now that’s what I call inclusive. Peter Beattie was the worst rugby league administrator in the history of the game and I didn’t think his particular brand of oily ineptitude could be topped. V’landys, however, has proven he’s more than equal to the challenge.