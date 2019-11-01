No words. Just a picture.

Posted on 1:52 pm, November 1, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Extinction Rebellion protesters are invited to take their caravan to China to protest mining there.  A Go Fund Me page can be set up to pay for air fares.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to No words. Just a picture.

  1. John A
    #3199114, posted on November 1, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    Not airfares, surely: maybe a sailing/rowing boat would have less of an environmental impact.

  2. Bazinga
    #3199123, posted on November 1, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    Transport must be via a medium that doesn’t contained mined components.

  3. grumpy
    #3199124, posted on November 1, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    They can probably use the sailing boat that a group from Amsterdam were on halfway across the Atlantic when they found out that the climate change conference that they were heading to in Chile was cancelled.

  4. Ubique
    #3199127, posted on November 1, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    Note the EU is outsourcing its mining as well as its manufacturing under the onslaught of insane Green-left suicide policies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.