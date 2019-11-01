The @NRCC is having a field day w/ Katie Porter dressed as Batwoman today: "As House Democrats prepare to officially blow up their Majority with impeachment, Katie Porter is prancing around dressed as Batman. This is how seriously these clowns are taking impeachment." pic.twitter.com/yzPQi4RNrs
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 31, 2019
Liberty Quote
Every government-mandated low-flow toilet, phosphorous-free dishwasher detergent, CFL light bulb, and carbon-emission regulation is another obstacle on the way to a productive, job-creating economy that produces things consumers really want.— Andy Kessler
-
Recent Comments
- mh on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- Tintarella di Luna on Quick, Robin! My Trump repellent spray!
- FelixKruell on “We rely on our military”
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- calli on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- FelixKruell on The impeachment express trundles along
- Some History on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- Bazinga on Quick, Robin! My Trump repellent spray!
- Some History on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Quick, Robin! My Trump repellent spray!
- P on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- calli on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- Neil on Trying to keep up
- Some History on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- StrayanDrongo on Trying to keep up
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- C.L. on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- PoliticoNT on Your Tax Dollars in Action
- Some History on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- The Barking Toad on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- C.L. on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- areff on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- notafan on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- stevem on Quick, Robin! My Trump repellent spray!
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- C.L. on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- Rossini on Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- Dr Fred Lenin on A tunnel, a light … but Brexit express a mystery train
-
Recent Posts
- Quick, Robin! My Trump repellent spray!
- The impeachment express trundles along
- A tunnel, a light … but Brexit express a mystery train
- A Kirkian Defence of Libertarianism
- Trying to keep up
- The Deep State and the Middle East
- Did Australia have a recession last year?
- Senator Kim Carr-Dashian
- Regulators vs. Regulated
- Your Tax Dollars in Action
- What is the purpose of a listed company
- Stupidity does not need help
- Screw-you-annuation
- There’s a thickness on the left
- More electricity subsidies will increase the industry’s regulatory-driven high costs
- The Shark of Morro
- Washington Roundup. From the swamp
- The taxation of ICOs
- “We rely on our military”
- Freedom for Christmas
- Capitalism has failed
- So. Where are the journalists?
- Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
- Conan, what is best in life?
- Trump discusses the killing of ISIS leader
- The American left’s resistance to a democratic order
- Q&A Forum: October 28, 2019
- Myth Busting
- Pyrmonter: More from less
- You’re going to need a bigger float
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
This chick is like the light sabre kid.
Silly woman looks chubby and ridiculous. A costume like that requires a young woman with a fit physique.
Meanwhile Pelosi is saying that it’s a sad day and that nobody wants an impeachment. More lies.
Dem ladies called Katie are a worry.
At least this one has clothes on.
And no bong.
Frightbatwoman?
To the detriment of the Republican House majority the Meuller Report was dragged out for so long so as to affect the numbers in the house and now the rogue Democratic party is trying to bring down a US president on the flimsiest of ‘evidence’