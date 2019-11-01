The impeachment express trundles along



Vote Opens Intense Public Phase of Inquiry...

HOUSE DIVIDED ON PARTY LINES...

Only 2 Dems Vote Against...

Nasty floor fight sets baseline...

Senate Republicans shift tone...

White House lawyer moved transcript to classified server...

Questions over 'edits'...

Russia Director Corroborates Quid Pro Quo...

I Wasn't Worried Trump Broke Law With Call...

But Was 'Concerning'...

REPORT: 'Whistleblower' Exposed...

MAG: How Rudy May Cost President Dearly...

State Dept. turning over Giuliani docs...

Campaign Holds 'Witch Hunt' Party...

The Democrats are full-on totalitarian socialists, would appear willing to use any means they can find to overturn the democratic process. The most astonishing part of the past three years has been the revelation how corrupt the left in the United States is, having commenced their efforts to spy on the Republican candidate while Obama was still president, and then cobble together absolutely anything to find some, any, justification to overturn the election result. Impeachment does not of course mean that the president will leave office but that he will go to trial in the Senate where it requires a two-thirds majority vote to remove the President. That will never happen.

The left has descended into madness, but that is no excuse for any of it. Not an ounce of principle on the left, while the most astonishing part of all of it has been how unblemished Donald Trump is, both in what he has done and in his basic personal integrity. Not to mention how positive every one of his policies have been.

Two bits to help you see where we are at. This is Conrad Black – who knows a thing about corrupt prosecutions – discussing The Impeachment Farce Limps Along to Its Anticlimax. Which begins:

This sordid, contemptible impeachment ruse is finally disintegrating. It was another fraud, and I predict that this time the polls will move clearly in the president’s favor. There are limits to how often his enemies can get the public and the world to the edges of their chairs with their fantastic accusations. The Economist, a long-respected magazine in earlier times, told us a year ago that the Trump presidency was hanging on the thread of Michael Cohen’s testimony. Most of the U.S. media gave the public to understand for two years that there was a high chance that he would be thrown out once the Mueller investigation established his “treasonous” links to the Russians. Trump appalls many reasonable people by some of his antics and utterances, but his supporters are rock-solid at only slightly less than half the country, and enough to have got him elected. But the vitriolic antagonism of about 90 percent of the media, and the fear and loathing of the political class, which he assaulted in its entirety, have sustained an artificial levitation of morbid expectation that he will be overthrown and removed.

And then there is hour-long interview with Victor Davis Hanson who has just published a book on The Case for Trump which he discusses in the video. He is by no means a partisan but he does at least establish just how sordid and diseased the opposition to the president is.