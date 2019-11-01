The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety released an interim report yesterday. The document is a sad reflection of the horrific evidence of cruelty and incompetence presented to that inquiry since its establishment by Scott Morrison last September. This is the most important royal commission to have been called for decades and credit must be given to the ABC for exposés that gave the Prime Minister no choice but to act. Over the past two years, I did read about but couldn’t bring myself to watch any of the undercover footage that has been broadcast proving abuse at various “homes.” The thoughts of everyone who did watch or learn about such assaults turned instinctively to their own beloved elderly. That substitution made it heartbreaking and enraging. But when the commission condemns “the system” for having been so demonstrably “unkind and uncaring,” I fear it veers disturbingly close to saying – in unison with Theodore Dalrymple’s infamous murderer patient – “The Knife Went In.” A “system” is not responsible for anything. It cannot be kind and caring. Or are the commissioners prescinding from a more confronting morality to let us all off the hook?
—
Pointing the finger is usually discouraged during a ‘national conversation’ of this kind but provided you’re pointing at the actual problem and not trying to make somebody else feel guilty, there is no reason to holster it. The truth is we have grown less and less personally committed to the care of the elderly. Anglophones are a rarity in some of these institutions. Prestige-wise, it’s fair to say most native-born Australians do not value the work at all. There can be selfishness behind putting a loved one “into care” – our “lifestyle” comes first – but mostly it’s a pragmatic decision or a medically necessary one. We’re busy, after all, and looking after the old – to a generation that has never known an extended family – is one of the things the state is ‘supposed’ to do. This morning’s press coverage on the commission report emphasises increased funding (of course), better training and more rigorous accountability. These might even do a lot of good but I doubt they will do much to salve the unmeasurable despondency to be found in these “homes” that aren’t.
Liberty Quote
The corruption of the regulatory bodies does not shake his blind confidence in the infallibility and perfection of the state; it merely fills him with moral aversion to entrepreneurs and capitalists.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Funding is needed to bring all ‘homes’ to an ‘acceptable’ standard.
Families if can they can, should provide some help.
If a company offers something they should deliver.
Overworked staff need support.
The whole sector has been neglected.
My thoughts exactly. The first thought is for the “system”, but what of the responsibility of children to care for their parents? Decades of conditioning Australians to think that the state can solve all our problems is coming home to roost.
‘Beds’ (the right to receive and support inmates) change hand at a premium. Does that not suggest that ‘resources’ and ‘funding’ are available, but they simply aren’t being used as expected?