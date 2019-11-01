This is just a friendly reminder to join us next weekend for the Third Ray Evans Memorial Oration to be delivered by Senator Amanda Stoker in Melbourne, Saturday 9th November!

The Oration is an opportunity to celebrate Ray’s memory and honour his legacy, so his vision of a more prosperous and free Australia can live on amidst an era of increasing government encroachment on our lives.

The Oration will be delivered by Senator Amanda Stoker, a passionate advocate for small government, low taxes and the freedoms and liberties of hardworking Australian families and businesses.

This will be held at one of Ray’s favourite restaurants, The Red Emperor Chinese Restaurant and will include a banquet dinner and three hour drink package!

We look forward to having you join us for what will be a fantastic evening, honouring the memory of a true Australian legend.

Tickets have almost sold out and we are doing a final run for Catallaxy members with a 25% discount

Just use the discount code: CATALLAXY25 when purchasing your tickets.

https://www.taxpayers.org.au/tickets/rayevans