Liberty Quote
Fiscal stimulus is still credited with saving Australia from recession — a claim made so often that many people actually believe it — even though numerous academic papers have shown this is false on theoretical and empirical grounds.— Tony Makin
-
Open Forum: November 2, 2019
- “Thank God for the Deep State”
- Inclusion: New League boss starts by defaming a Christian
- The Third Ray Evans Memorial Oration
- He seems very nice to me
- No words. Just a picture.
- The Royal Commission
- Quick, Robin! My Trump repellent spray!
- The impeachment express trundles along
- A tunnel, a light … but Brexit express a mystery train
- A Kirkian Defence of Libertarianism
- Trying to keep up
- The Deep State and the Middle East
- Did Australia have a recession last year?
- Senator Kim Carr-Dashian
- Regulators vs. Regulated
- Your Tax Dollars in Action
- What is the purpose of a listed company
- Stupidity does not need help
- Screw-you-annuation
- There’s a thickness on the left
- More electricity subsidies will increase the industry’s regulatory-driven high costs
- The Shark of Morro
- Washington Roundup. From the swamp
- The taxation of ICOs
- “We rely on our military”
- Freedom for Christmas
- Capitalism has failed
- So. Where are the journalists?
- Tuesday Forum: October 29, 2019
Open Forum: November 2, 2019
First
Furst, not first.
Podium?
Banzai!
Liberalism is a death cult.
Inside Top 10
After midnight and still reading.
Elizabeth Warren announces $20-trillion Medicare for All proposal
Wow. A 20 trillion dollar healthcare plan? 2020 hinges on a relatively small number of independent voters. Among such people, Pocahontas’s healthcare plan will result in widespread sticker shock.
TEN
Oh. My. God.
October job creation comes in at 128,000, easily topping estimates even with GM auto strike
Hope you’re right. All I’ve heard from parents is that their kids are buying into this economy wrecking nonsense. Anecdotes aren’t data, but it’s a little worrying.
The downside of a Trump loss in 20 isn’t a Bill Clinton or even an Obama, it’s communism.
And they’re impeaching Trump and looking like they’re going to get away with it.
We’re spending a few days in the Hamptons staying with friends. On the way here there were electronic billboards that weren’t just adverting products. There were job ads!
I’m seeing sits vac ads quite a bit on store windows like cafes and food joints etc.
Friday night is Boys’ Night, yeah?
It’s 14 years old but still a fabulous commercial …
So I finally had a win over Centrelink. First they said I owed them $393.69 (from 2011!). Then they said I owed them $146.31. Now they say I owe them nothing.
And what did it take to win, you may ask?
2 years, 9 letters from Centrelink, 4 letters to Centrelink, 11 phone calls, 2 complaints (which were ignored), 1 freedom of information request, 2 emails to my employer from 2011 to obtain payslips, 1 letter to my Member of Parliament (which was ignored) and 2 reviews by ‘Subject Matter Experts’.
I would love to know how much it all cost. And I was actually looking forward to going to the AAT.
I don’t know, JC. I’m reading these handwringing articles about how how 70% of kids these days have favourable feelings towards socialism and a third would welcome communism. It has always been thus. Youngsters are prone to being redistributionists because they stand to be beneficiaries. They aren’t concerned about the cost of socialism because they won’t have to pay for it.
When they grow up and start being taxed, most of them come around.
Tariffs are the best thing on earth.
The US is flying since they introduced them. Everything we are told about economics is wrong.
“Splash the Zeros. I repeat, splash the Zeros.”
Just had a look at Drudge. It seems Pocahontas’s healthcare plan is being reported as either the 20 trillion dollar healthcare plan or the 52 trillion dollar healthcare plan.
When the numbers are that big, it really doesn’t matter which is is correct.