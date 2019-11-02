Open Forum: November 2, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, November 2, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
20 Responses to Open Forum: November 2, 2019

  5. classical_hero
    #3199510, posted on November 2, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Liberalism is a death cult.

  7. Rossini
    #3199512, posted on November 2, 2019 at 12:09 am

    After midnight and still reading.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3199518, posted on November 2, 2019 at 12:20 am

    VC heroes call on Defence top brass to take responsibility for veteran suicide

    Australian Victoria Cross heroes Ben Roberts-Smith and Dan Keighran say Defence top brass need to take responsibility for helping veterans adjust to civilian life.
    Matthew Benns, Editor-at-Large, The Daily Telegraph
    Subscriber only
    |
    November 1, 2019 11:00pm

    Two of our decorated Victoria Cross heroes have called on Australia’s military leaders to take responsibility for the shocking rate of veteran suicides — and to pay more than “lip service” to helping Diggers adjust to civilian life.

    Afghanistan veterans Ben Roberts-Smith and Dan Keighran point the finger at Defence top brass for the failure to prepare servicemen and women for difficulties in transitioning from the ADF after traumatic experiences.

    Mr Keighran, who was awarded the Victoria Cross for gallantry in Afghanistan in 2010, said: “It’s a real issue and I would hate to see people lose their life because of a lack of help.”

    Mr Roberts-Smith, Australia’s most decorated former soldier who was awarded the Victoria Cross and Medal of Gallantry, said: “Anyone who has served who is looking to self-harm or commit suicide, part of the reason for that is because of their service.

    But he said Defence chiefs took no responsibility for veterans from the moment they left the military.

    He will join a panel of military experts at The Daily Telegraph’s Save Our Heroes Summit next week, which will finally give voice to the mothers of five veterans who have taken their own lives.

    “One veteran suicide is too many,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

    “This summit is important because we need to understand what is actually happening in this veteran suicide space.”

    At the heart of the problem, he believes, is the lack of preparation and training the Australian Defence Force gives its members for civilian life.

    “My biggest issue is the transition. Suddenly there is no more contact,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

    It was in total contrast to the months of training a civilian receives on joining the armed forces, he said.

    “When you join the military they have to break you down from being a civilian and turn you into being a soldier. They have got to stop your civilian mindset.”

    But he said members of the ADF were not given similar help to remove their military mindset and prepare them for civilian life when they left.

    “A lot of social issues veterans face when they leave is because of the lack of proper transitioning. If we can get that right then social issues like domestic violence and drug abuse will naturally sort themselves out,” he said.

    “When I transitioned I got to see it first-hand. I was a high-profile soldier who, when I left, felt a lot of it was just lip service — stuff like ‘have you got a resume’.”

    Mr Roberts-Smith went on long service leave when he returned from Afghanistan in 2012. Eight months later he decided to discharge and was told to report to a barracks for just one day to fill out some forms and “tick some boxes”.

    “If I am a high-profile guy and they can do that to me what happens to the 20-year-old Digger with no life experience who has seen his best mate vaporised by an IED in ­Afghanistan and walks out?” he said.

    “That’s why guys disappear. Once you leave, Defence does not count these people and that’s the issue … there is no accountability.”

    Mr Roberts-Smith said that for too long the Department of Veterans Affairs had been held accountable for veteran suicide when, in fact, “DVA has come on in leaps and bounds”.

    “The problem is the culture of Defence. We have military leaders who should be standing up for their people, not just those serving but those who have served as well,” he said.

  9. Oh come on
    #3199522, posted on November 2, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Elizabeth Warren announces $20-trillion Medicare for All proposal

    Wow. A 20 trillion dollar healthcare plan? 2020 hinges on a relatively small number of independent voters. Among such people, Pocahontas’s healthcare plan will result in widespread sticker shock.

  11. mh
    #3199524, posted on November 2, 2019 at 12:45 am

    Oh. My. God.

    October job creation comes in at 128,000, easily topping estimates even with GM auto strike

    Nonfarm payrolls rose by 128,000 in October, exceeding the estimate of 75,000 from economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

    There were big revisions of past numbers as well. August’s initial 168,000 payrolls addition was revised up to 219,000, while September’s jumped from 136,000 to 180,000.

    The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.6% from 3.5%, still near the lowest in 50 years.

    The pace of average hourly earnings picked up a bit, rising 0.1% to a year-over-year 3% gain.

    Big revisions upward

    https://www.cnbc.com/2019/11/01/jobs-report-october-2019.html

  12. JC
    #3199525, posted on November 2, 2019 at 12:45 am

    Pocahontas’s healthcare plan will result in widespread sticker shock.

    Hope you’re right. All I’ve heard from parents is that their kids are buying into this economy wrecking nonsense. Anecdotes aren’t data, but it’s a little worrying.

    The downside of a Trump loss in 20 isn’t a Bill Clinton or even an Obama, it’s communism.

  13. JC
    #3199526, posted on November 2, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Oh. My. God.

    October job creation comes in at 128,000, easily topping estimates even with GM auto strike

    And they’re impeaching Trump and looking like they’re going to get away with it.

  14. JC
    #3199527, posted on November 2, 2019 at 12:52 am

    We’re spending a few days in the Hamptons staying with friends. On the way here there were electronic billboards that weren’t just adverting products. There were job ads!

    I’m seeing sits vac ads quite a bit on store windows like cafes and food joints etc.

  15. Bruce in WA
    #3199528, posted on November 2, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Friday night is Boys’ Night, yeah?

    It’s 14 years old but still a fabulous commercial …

  16. Fred
    #3199529, posted on November 2, 2019 at 12:56 am

    So I finally had a win over Centrelink. First they said I owed them $393.69 (from 2011!). Then they said I owed them $146.31. Now they say I owe them nothing.

    And what did it take to win, you may ask?

    2 years, 9 letters from Centrelink, 4 letters to Centrelink, 11 phone calls, 2 complaints (which were ignored), 1 freedom of information request, 2 emails to my employer from 2011 to obtain payslips, 1 letter to my Member of Parliament (which was ignored) and 2 reviews by ‘Subject Matter Experts’.

    I would love to know how much it all cost. And I was actually looking forward to going to the AAT.

  17. Oh come on
    #3199530, posted on November 2, 2019 at 12:56 am

    I don’t know, JC. I’m reading these handwringing articles about how how 70% of kids these days have favourable feelings towards socialism and a third would welcome communism. It has always been thus. Youngsters are prone to being redistributionists because they stand to be beneficiaries. They aren’t concerned about the cost of socialism because they won’t have to pay for it.

    When they grow up and start being taxed, most of them come around.

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #3199531, posted on November 2, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Tariffs are the best thing on earth.

    The US is flying since they introduced them. Everything we are told about economics is wrong.

  19. Bruce in WA
    #3199532, posted on November 2, 2019 at 1:02 am

    “Splash the Zeros. I repeat, splash the Zeros.”

  20. Oh come on
    #3199534, posted on November 2, 2019 at 1:04 am

    Just had a look at Drudge. It seems Pocahontas’s healthcare plan is being reported as either the 20 trillion dollar healthcare plan or the 52 trillion dollar healthcare plan.

    When the numbers are that big, it really doesn’t matter which is is correct.

