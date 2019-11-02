Throwing another billion dollar shrimp on the unreliable energy barbie

This post from Jo Nova last year is worth revisiting in the light of the absurdity of energy policy at all levels of government.

Electricity bills will soar and gas and coal-fired power stations will close if the share of wind and solar generation increases dramat­ically, engineers have warned after analysing the nation’s ­energy supply. It found bills were likely to soar 84 per cent, or about $1400 a year, for the typical household, if wind and solar power supplied 55 per cent of the national electricity market.

Also recall the comparison of the Labor and Coalitions policies going into the May general election. The projected cost for the Labor Party plan to reduce emissions by 45% was $500 billion to the year 2030 with the loss of 200,000 to 300,000 jobs and lower wage growth. The damage for the less ambitious Coalition plan was in the order of $90 billion and 80,000 jobs. Neither would make a scrap of difference to the weather. Even the Chief Scientist knows that!

With the victory of the Coalition the cost of the ALP plan may have become academic but it is worth noting that if The Greens had their way the ALP plan would have cost more than a trillion dollars because The Greens would not allow the cost to be reduced by trading international carbon permits. The ALP is still hostage to The Greens so nothing can be ruled out on the way to the next election.

Windwatch to show the feeble contribution of wind power to the electricity supply.

These numbers indicate the percentage of power supplied by the wind at the evening peak over the last few months. As the summer comes on the sun may start to make a contribution at the evening peak but the demand will rise as well when the air conditioners come on at home.

The last few days in July. 6, 2.5 3, 2.5, 2.5

August. 3.5, 4, 5, 1, 5, 7, 5, 14, 17, – , 4.5, 10, 1.5, 6, 10, 6.5, 7, 15,10, 14, 15, 15, 9.5, 13, 4, 3, 5, 8, 4, 4.5, 5.

September. 7, 10, 3, 5, 6.5, 17, 14, 3, 7, 2, 10, 6, -, 6.5, 12, 8, 7.5, 7, 15, 12, 10, 9, 7, 4, 1.2, 2.4, 10, 5, 5, 7.

October. 5, 6.5, 5.5, 6.5, 10.5, – , 10, 8, 4.5, -, – , 7, 7.5, 7, 4.5, 9.5, 9.5, – , 7, -, 4, 4, 2, 10.5, 13.5, 16, 7, 4, 4, 3.5, 12.5.

November. 12.

Brown coal is back. Some capacity is back on line and the steady 3.6GW of recent times is now replaced by as much as 4.2GW for some of the day, stepping down to 3.5GW after midnight.