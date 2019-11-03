In the slavic languages is the word казёл, pronounced kaziol, which literally translates into goat. However, it has a slang use also; used to refer to someone as an idiot or blockhead.

Thus scribbling for the SMH today, Michael Koziol writes:

‘A trail of mistakes and unforced errors’: Taylor faces his biggest test.

Using his deep contacts in the moderate wing of the Liberal Party (ie people who wanted to join Labor but don’t like the spelling) to come up with this:

Some Liberals grumble about having a minister for emissions reduction who doesn’t like talking about reducing emissions. He is at the centre of a debate within the Coalition about how to interpret the election result – essentially, whether it vindicated the government’s position on climate change or papered over community unrest. Really. Is this the best you have Michael? But what, exactly, is Taylor delivering? That’s the question his internal critics ask. Predictably, they are not willing to put their names to their remarks. But they generally raise the same queries. How many runs does he have on the board? What has he actually led? How does he go under pressure?

You mean, Taylor has not been able to unwind 12 years of policy insanity in 6 months. Oh the travesty.

But these critics unwilling to put their names to criticisms. God forbid.