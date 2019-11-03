In the slavic languages is the word казёл, pronounced kaziol, which literally translates into goat. However, it has a slang use also; used to refer to someone as an idiot or blockhead.
Thus scribbling for the SMH today, Michael Koziol writes:
‘A trail of mistakes and unforced errors’: Taylor faces his biggest test.
Using his deep contacts in the moderate wing of the Liberal Party (ie people who wanted to join Labor but don’t like the spelling) to come up with this:
Some Liberals grumble about having a minister for emissions reduction who doesn’t like talking about reducing emissions. He is at the centre of a debate within the Coalition about how to interpret the election result – essentially, whether it vindicated the government’s position on climate change or papered over community unrest.
Really. Is this the best you have Michael?
But what, exactly, is Taylor delivering? That’s the question his internal critics ask. Predictably, they are not willing to put their names to their remarks. But they generally raise the same queries. How many runs does he have on the board? What has he actually led? How does he go under pressure?
You mean, Taylor has not been able to unwind 12 years of policy insanity in 6 months. Oh the travesty.
But these critics unwilling to put their names to criticisms. God forbid.
The public don’t give a rat’s about emissions.
This insane focus is solely the result of incessant media chatter and activism.
And money chasing hawkers.
To quote Malcolm Roberts “Emissions of what?”
I quiver every time Sky after dark gets on to the subject of “emissions”.
When we argue over how small our “emissions” are relative to China and India, and How we are “meeting our Paris targets”, we only solidify the nonsense that emissions matter.
The Outsiders have had Ian Plimer on several times, and each time Ian points out that they should forget about emissions, and why.
The real mystery is “why is Craig Kelly the only one brave enough to say that CO2 is not related to the weather in any way shape or form?” By carrying on with silly argument, they only reinforce the idiotic notions that emissions matter. (Emissions of CO2 of course).
Actually, the full title is Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction.
And Morrison wasn’t shy about giving energy security and cost top billing above emissions.
We had the climate election and the Chicken Littles lost, so fuck off.
They need to get with the program.
The emissions part of the portfolio is really only meant to be just lip-service and pea-and-thimble to look like we are making some pretence of meeting the bullshit targets.
“… the moderate wing of the Liberal Party (ie people who wanted to join Labor but don’t like the spelling) to come up with this:”
That’s a perfect description.
If it’s been said before I hadn’t heard it.
