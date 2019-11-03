“There is no place for economic sabotage dressed up as activism”

Scott Morrison gave a very good speech to the Queensland Resources Council last Friday.
I particularly enjoyed this bit at the 7 minute mark:
I hear a lot about progressivism at the moment. It sounds like a lovely word, you can cuddle up to it, it’ll give you a nice warm glow. I will tell you what it means in hard political reality. Those who claim the title want to tell you where to live, what job you can have, what you can say, and what you can think and tax you more for the privilege of all of those instructions that are directed to you.
Then listen on from about the 16:50 minute mark.
Of course we have heard big talk from the Liberals before and see little meaningful action (apart from harassing the centre-right).
Talk, actions needed.
Yup and right after that threw more money at renewables and nothing at all for clean coal. Talk the talk is easy, walk the talk not so much!
I don’t care what he says. What policies is he advancing? Where is he spending taxpayers money? Which international treaties has his government signed or implemented requirements of? Actions speak louder than words. Actions of Slowmo is that he’s just another leader selling his nation and people down the river of the global-homo elite. Get back to us when he repeals Paris, repeals the ret, makes the unreliable sector comply with the same environmental standards everyone else has to. For laughs next time someone at a gathering starts rabbiting on about ruinals, ask them, how many endangered birds are killed by industrial wind? how much water is wasted cleaning off industrial solar? what is the plan for rehabilitating ruinal sites? are the concrete foundations of wind towers going to be left in place? just how will you deal with the 147 foot turbine blades? landfill or insineration? same for the solar panels. Who will pay for it all? the taxpayer or the firms who built and run the plants. You don’t even need to get agro just ask. You get deer in headlights, from some stammering from others a thoughtful silence. Only the truly stupid continue with the hysterical “we need to do something”.
How many green tape laws/regulation and law fare options has SloMo replealed?
None?
Thought so.
He should return to his peak position of running water at sporting events.
Scott, beat me to it
How much money did he pay the enemy this week?
I just don’t know. Morrison certainly still has a lot of wets in his ranks and powerful enemies. He did a fantastic job defeating Shorten (or did Shorten snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?). It’s always too easy to say what you would do in his shoes, but you’re not in his shoes.
+100
The L+NP seem to say the right things at the right times but then turn around and do either nothing or the opposite to what they espouse. I regard them as only slightly less traitorous than the Labor/Green scum.
Be used, I might almost suspect ScoMo is a wet too, but when really comes down to it, I believe ScoMo only believes in ScoMo.
To which I always say, if so, “you’d be him”.
Nice rhetoric, SloMo, now: stand and deliver!
Precisely – tough rhetoric, but coughs up the ransom money, anyway.