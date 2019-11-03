“There is no place for economic sabotage dressed up as activism”

Scott Morrison gave a very good speech to the Queensland Resources Council last Friday.

I particularly enjoyed this bit at the 7 minute mark:

I hear a lot about progressivism at the moment. It sounds like a lovely word, you can cuddle up to it, it’ll give you a nice warm glow. I will tell you what it means in hard political reality. Those who claim the title want to tell you where to live, what job you can have, what you can say, and what you can think and tax you more for the privilege of all of those instructions that are directed to you.

Then listen on from about the 16:50 minute mark.

Of course we have heard big talk from the Liberals before and see little meaningful action (apart from harassing the centre-right).