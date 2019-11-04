Poor old Gitt

Sydney Morning Herald economics editor Ross Gittins brings all of the sophistication we’ve come to know and value to the gigantic social and human crisis of a failing aged care system:

… Smaller Government mentality … trying to foist Smaller Government on an unwilling public … Smaller Government zealots … Smaller Government brigade … the eternal crusade to keep government smaller … the Smaller Government mentality … Smaller Government crusader … Smaller Government zealots … Smaller Government … Smaller Government …