Poor old Gitt

Sydney Morning Herald economics editor Ross Gittins brings all of the sophistication we’ve come to know and value to the gigantic social and human crisis of a failing aged care system:
… Smaller Government mentality … trying to foist Smaller Government on an unwilling public … Smaller Government zealots … Smaller Government brigade … the eternal crusade to keep government smaller … the Smaller Government mentality … Smaller Government crusader … Smaller Government zealots … Smaller Government … Smaller Government …
He has a brain the size of a planet and the dress sense to match
It is basically an article full of hate of conservatives. My problem though is that he has not actually talked about any abuses but just says most of the aged folk in facilities are being abused.
Now, I think this is very troublesome for people reading this who have old folk in care and from being happy with the care now start to think something sinister is going on because he is frightening the bejusus out of everyone. It is not appropriate journalism, and probably not even factual but who can tell when he writes in this dramatic irresponsible way.
His heart is in the right spot. It’s just a pity it’s not getting enough oxygen to the brain.
Ah, Ross Gittins. The man of da people who sent his sprog to an elite private school.
And it’s the Shake My Head, Lad. Ross would never soil himself by working for a News rag.
I thought Ross had died.
He should keep talking about smaller government. It is good publicity and can be used to amplify the idea.
Ah government, that well known bastion of competence.
Ross would smell a lot like rising damp.
Well it’s true that these bad things don’t happen under a large government.
SMH told me. With adequate government funding no old person would suffer, everyone would be employed and the climate would be balanced. You know it’s true.
Ross Gittins is Keynesian moron
Last time Australia had small government was before WW1
Australia’s Big Government, By The Numbers
https://ipa.org.au/publications-ipa/research-papers/australias-big-government-numbers
A brief history of Australia’s tax system Sam Reinhardt and Lee Steel
https://treasury.gov.au/publication/economic-roundup-winter-2006/a-brief-history-of-australias-tax-system
At the time of Federation Australia’s tax to GDP ratio was around 5 per cent. This ratio remained reasonably constant until the introduction of the federal income tax in 1915, which was used to fund Australia’s war effort.
Between the two World Wars, government expenditure and tax revenues grew significantly and by the beginning of the Second World War, Australia’s tax take was over 11per cent of GDP.