Liberty Quote
When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.— Thomas Sowell
-
Recent Comments
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: November 2, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Davey Boy on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Paul on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: November 2, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Shy Ted on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- cohenite on Open Forum: November 2, 2019
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Davey Boy on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Poor old Gitt
- Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
- Start spreadin’ the news
- Bernie and Flirt
- Adverts are not news
- The media and Mr Trump
- “There is no place for economic sabotage dressed up as activism”
- Statement from the Liberal Democratic Party
- Unusual suspects
- Kaziol
- Tis the season to be taxed
- “All our lives they have been telling us to buy stuff that use energy”
- Hollywood ladies’ man finally settles down
- Jeffrey Tucker: The Incredibly Uneventful Impeachment
- Throwing another billion dollar shrimp on the unreliable energy barbie
- Tony Abbott is a treasonous commie
- Open Forum: November 2, 2019
- “Thank God for the Deep State”
- Inclusion: New League boss starts by defaming a Christian
- The Third Ray Evans Memorial Oration
- He seems very nice to me
- No words. Just a picture.
- The Royal Commission
- Quick, Robin! My Trump repellent spray!
- The impeachment express trundles along
- A tunnel, a light … but Brexit express a mystery train
- A Kirkian Defence of Libertarianism
- Trying to keep up
- The Deep State and the Middle East
- Did Australia have a recession last year?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Fugly night. On the inside and the outside.
Can’t watch, not that brave. 26 please Carpe
the horror
Make my day Carpe
.44
Konbanwa All
Bidding is open.
May I have 5 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Jo 26
Ironbark 44
22 please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Jo 26
Ironbark 44
ZK2A 22
Those chaps I won last week cut off my circulation, Carpe. On the bright side, this will mean my transitioning period will be shorter. So win-win really.
12 please Lord Jugulum, and welcome back, sir.
Still hoping for 5 please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Jo 26
Ironbark 44
ZK2A 22
Muddy 12
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Jo 26
Ironbark 44
ZK2A 22
Muddy 12
Vic in Prossy 5
Does anybody know a way to …er.. watch this in real time?
From within Australia?
3 please.
Stuck in Oz until the new year, it sucks.
Yair, now that I’ve seen who’s on the panel, I’ll opt for;
Interruptions: 4
Things i’ve noted having been back here for 4 weeks;
Roads are crap
Traffic in Melbourneistan is a joke
Do you people even know how to park in a carpark or are the lines for other people?
And 3.5 hours to get from the airport to the Mornington Peninsula at 1pm is a friggin joke.
If this is an all-wymynzes affair then whoever is moderating must listen respectfully and not interrupt or ‘splain things. Hence my bid of 3 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Jo 26
Ironbark 44
ZK2A 22
Muddy 12
Vic in Prossy 5
A Reader 3
Salvatore 4
32 Thanks
The panel
Mona Eltahawy – leftist shill
Jess Hill – leftist shill
Nayuka Gorrie – leftist shill
Ashton Applewhite – shill
Hana Assafir – leftist shill
FranK elly – HARPY HARPY HARPY and host
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Jo 26
Ironbark 44
ZK2A 22
Muddy 12
Vic in Prossy 5
A Reader 3
Salvatore 4
Mark A 32
..minus 1 makes 2 as gezumpenden on 3
7. It most probably be lower than that.
8 please carpe…
Welcome to Melbourne.. carpark capital.
And in English that would be?
15 please Carpe.
Two please sir
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Jo 26
Ironbark 44
ZK2A 22
Muddy 12
Vic in Prossy 5
A Reader 3
Salvatore 4
Mark A 32
Classical Hero 7
Seigfried 8
Cpt Seahawks 15
Davey Boy 2
Is the ABC televising the after party?
Ok Troops it time to start the Monday Goat Roedo
Yee Ha
Jeezus H kerist did any of these scraggy bints wash their hair.
13 please Carpe, which is 12 more than the number of moustaches on the panel.
Question on aged care morphs into statement on minorities
FMD
How did women become a minority?
Ermergerd there’s a bit of lip brow action going on there
The wrinkles on her neck give away the age of the ageism expert.
Lesbian decries ageism, whatever the fvk that means.
The hair on this panel I’ve not seen since Guns ‘n Roses did a press conference.
Is Nanny Franny morphing into a turtle?
Who is the fairest on this panel, perhaps the one on the right talking now.
Did no-one in the ABC make up room raise something with the current speaker?
Oh look, there’s a tranny on the panel.
I’m guessing that by the moustache.
They’ve broken free from the patriarchial conditioning & no longer are ruled by having to present themselves in a manner that pleases the sexual appetite of white men.
So there!
Skol a beer, white males got a mention.
The white male experience gets blamed at 2145hrs EST.
Oppression of Minorities emerges from a question on attitudes on The Melbourne Cup vs Aged Care. Bad capitalism! Violence against wymynzes! We are all complicit in letting oldies rot in aged care.
(Female logic on display)
Clown show, yay!
Ageism expert has had a lot of work to slow ageing done.
Gives red carpet a whole new meaning.
Hanna needs Slash’s top hat to complete the look.
Real story: “All whites are racist” said a coworker one day in my place of employment. Now I know where it came from – the amorphous blob of intersectional feminism so proudly on display here tonight
These aren’y the dullest people on the planet.
But they make the top 3
Highest group of homeless are women over 50, excuse me? All the homeless I see are blokes, with the occasional bag lady.
Drunk dead abo in the cells is due to racism question.
This whingfest is one big shaggy dog story, literally and figuratively
How do we make the police nicer? Perhaps take away their guns and cars.
White male bingo from the Sideshow Bob lookalikes?
Someone said white sovreignty and patriachal, skoll a beer.
MoBro, worries about “aunty tania’s” family and the racism involved.
Let’s have truth telling on how women were treated in indig initiation ceremonies please
White capitalist patriarchy got a mention. Skoll a beer
The one with the mo says there shouldn’t be police.
Like 200 years ago.
Probably need a brushcutter for their underarms.
Girl power!
That cheesle on her finger has turned blue
Mona travels the world to say ‘F–k the patriarchy’. She also doesn’t like capitalism and strangely enough got beat up in Egypt too. What could be going on here?
White supremisists and Donald Trump got a gig, Skoll a beer
Dismantle patriARCHY – SKOLL A BEER
The Aussie female gene pool has deteriated beyond belief we need a royal commission into how our wimins got so ugly …..Oh thats right its M
ovember… Go girls!
[email protected]
Three cheers for White supremacist imperialist capitalist patriarchy! Maintain the heirarchy!
So many skolls
Shit i am getting blotto.
Entrenched racism gets a gig – Skull a bore
Hip hip
This discussion shows that Equality = women are just smaller whinier versions of men
Carpe, beer not strong enough for this mush, got full bottle of gin to get through. PS – wouldn’t it be good if a full squad of 1970 QLD coppers were waiting at the stage door to arrest them all at close of show for creating a public nuisance.
For those latecomers welcome to the qanda pity party where all of Oz is racist and men are whatever.
MoBro wants the police reformed but has no idea what into.
Smash the Patriarchy – Skol a beer.
Laying out the indig lies thick now.
Truth telling time. Please tell us about this moral code that was mentioned earlier.
Woohoo, ‘truth-telling’. And get rid of the police.
Next question about Barry Ogabe telling the woke set to STFU
White men gets a mention – Skill a boar
Truth Telling ! Yes, let’s.
BTW I have climbed Ayer’s Rock
Mona just mentioned ‘white men’ three times in one sentence. Not obsessed at all.
Nag, Nag, Nag, Nag, Nag…
the human cliche.
Ingenious the way Mona flits between cultures, continents etc invoking indigenous when it suits, or black at another time. Could only have learned these skills at university.
Respectability, integrity etc are white man concepts
Yes that’s demonstrably true given the language being used by the red haired wankress
This witch should go back to her coven.
Now on the ScoMo question
Ranga doesn’t have an off switch.
I think I’ll have to adjust my set – they all look fugly.
Hate to admit this, but the panel is making me miss Germaine Greer.
Klimate change Kiddies are saints – skroll a bear
Moaner is just that, she also loco
Climate change mentioned at 1004hrs. This issue is so defined by gender.
I’m too scared to turn up the sound. The close-ups are scary enough already.That hair. Those teeth!!!
Oh I forgot, this is the coven.
How did Peter Dutton allow this harpy to pass the character test?
Freedom to demonstrate is a right.
OK then, let the prolifers demonstrate outside abortion clinics (since it’s a right).
Trump get a gig –
Can’t wait until this comes on in Mighty Qld, sounds like I’ve an hour of viewing pleasure.
Red witch – no cops, no white male authority figures. Check.
Starts any second now in SA. Wish me luck.
Egyptian red head says SloMo is a local version of Donald Trump! If only!
MoBro is very disturbing
And they all begin to swear, how classy.
Police again are the problem after for the past thirty years they have done nothing but recruit five foot females.
I have been watching this crap called Q&A for a while, and tonight’s the most vile, toxic and biased load of crap ever!!! There are radical feminist voices talking total garbage and getting away with lies. An absolute echo chamber of extreme neo-Marxist ideology. Was that their intent? Where’s Ita?
That’s it for me. Don’t need to listen to the potty-mouthed one.
Scroll back for the skoll a beer moments
Angry feminists are bluer than wharfies.
Patraichal authoritarian and feminist – scroll a bill
FMD. You guys deserve medals.
Old white men – score a bear
A ratbag showcase – bring it on!
Scroll
This is possibly the biggest load of horse pucky full of buzzword bingo i have been unfortunate to witness.
Thank you Carpe for the heads up on that.
Looks like I’m going to have to lay in more grog than I first thought.
Once the Melbourne Cup has been banned, the AFLW is the national sport and President Gillard opens the parliament of the First Republic, this episode of Q&A will be celebrated each year via public holiday and compulsory reviewing.
I haven’t wanted Q&A for a year or so.
And I remember now why I stopped watching. These panelists are modern intellectuals? Really?
FFS, words simply fail to describe this vacuous bitch-fest, and we, the tax-payers are bank rolling it. Jesus wept…
Should have gone for patriarchy Lotto, be in 3 figures by now.
Red witch?
No fear for any of the panel members of crimes against their persons on the way home.
No this is when unhinged HARPIES HARPIES get a gig.
The “When did you stop raping and beating your wife?” question?
Mona … when was the last time you were raped and murdered????
This is a frightbat fest!
These idiots think they own violence?
Back to MoBro – we live in a colonial state??????????????????????????????????????????????
What, are you drunk or high!
I haven’t watched an episode for as long as I can remember – ten years at least.
The Two Ronnies’ Worm That Turned was far preferable to this vision (& I use that word advisedly) of the future.
Tonight’s Q&A is enough for a bloke to turn to amphetamines ….
No one’s mentioned Tractor. What’s she doing to magnify this disaster?
Am I hearing correct, or are two panel members on the national broadcaster advocating violence?
Franny tried to tone down the red witch’s violence speak.
Indig – violence is ok
Every woman I know would recoil in horror at what these loonies are saying tonight
Jess Hill looks bit like Margot Kidder.
Next question domestic violence – neck a bottle of scotch
Trust me you will need to.
Did she just say Vic coppers used to force women into forced pregnancies?
Sane women would be ashamed of these ratbags.
This seems approiate forthis panel;
Are we sure they’re women?
Has anyone tried the Mick Dundee test on them?
Obviously spelling is not my forte
If you watch most movies, the way the guy gets the girl is stalking.
In Scotland, will women abusing their male partners have to undergo the same sort of surveillance?
Why do they keep playing with their pens?
Roger Daltry lookalike.
Harpy quotes Sweden as a country that addresses violence against against women, one of the rape capitals of the world – FMD
Penis envy.
Definition of hell, you’re on a DV charge and this your jury panel.
OMG, incarcerate DV perpetrators. A certain part of the male population would be in prison – and we couldn’t do that could we Mona?
The woman in red, makes the red witch from Game of Thrones seem quite a catch.
Nag nag nag
Mona just lost her power … violence ain’t the answer Mona.
Family Court is not riddled with violence, it’s a civil court. Violence is criminal.
Back in the day we called it a pig party.
Please, for the love of God, make this stop.
She wouldn’t have anything to Monabout.
Third of disabled women will be victims of domestic violence. Where did that stat come from?
Jeez does every fucktard on this panel want to plug their “book”
Disabled women. Intersectionalist.
What percentage of weird beards are DV perps, Mona?
The 97% of statisticians who make shit up consesus.
Lezzos are the highest % of DV perps, ladies.
Aunty has DV Leave not by chance?
This episode has to be Exhibit A in the Royal Commission to Shut Down the ABC, that Morrison will no doubt soon call.
They all need a good punch in the head… Wheres Nicholes husband when you need him!
Why does the blonde ALPBC employee get a question?
What about me!
Could you perhaps call this panel hysterical?
What outcomes have emerged from tonight’s Q+A?
Reinforcement and re-statement of many many stereotypes and prejudices, which, emanating from wymynzes, are apparently justifiable and non-negotiable.
Nothing of substance.
All on our dime.
Shut.It.Down.
Fire.Them.All.
Raze.The.Buildings.
Salt.The.Earth.
Well, Q&A has certainly reached a new low tonight … thoroughly biased echo chamber. While DV is an important issue, it cuts both ways, and there’s been no discussion of violence perpetrated on men.
It isn’t fair
I’ve had enough \and i want my share
Hierarchy of isms, toxic masculinity, blah blah
Where do you think wives tales come from?
Gender Binary – Skroll a boar
Imagine fifty years ago and all these gals working as engineers on the first moon mission.
Hey Mona, if we get rid of the “gender binary”, feminism becomes irrelevant. Bang! There goes your income!
Swear bear goes off again.
No class