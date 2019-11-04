Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019

182 Responses to Q&A Forum: November 4, 2019

  1. Shy Ted
    #3201578, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Fugly night. On the inside and the outside.

  2. jo
    #3201586, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    Can’t watch, not that brave. 26 please Carpe

  4. Ironbark
    #3201590, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Make my day Carpe

    .44

  6. Vic in Prossy
    #3201593, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    May I have 5 please, Carpe?

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201594, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Jo 26
    Ironbark 44

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3201595, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    22 please, Carpe.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201597, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Jo 26
    Ironbark 44
    ZK2A 22

  10. Muddy
    #3201601, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Those chaps I won last week cut off my circulation, Carpe. On the bright side, this will mean my transitioning period will be shorter. So win-win really.
    12 please Lord Jugulum, and welcome back, sir.

  11. Vic in Prossy
    #3201605, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Still hoping for 5 please, Carpe.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201606, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Jo 26
    Ironbark 44
    ZK2A 22
    Muddy 12

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201607, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Jo 26
    Ironbark 44
    ZK2A 22
    Muddy 12
    Vic in Prossy 5

  14. Salvatore, Iron Publican
    #3201608, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Does anybody know a way to …er.. watch this in real time?
    From within Australia?

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201611, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    welcome back, sir.

    Stuck in Oz until the new year, it sucks.

  17. Salvatore, Iron Publican
    #3201615, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Yair, now that I’ve seen who’s on the panel, I’ll opt for;
    Interruptions: 4

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201619, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Things i’ve noted having been back here for 4 weeks;

    Roads are crap
    Traffic in Melbourneistan is a joke
    Do you people even know how to park in a carpark or are the lines for other people?
    And 3.5 hours to get from the airport to the Mornington Peninsula at 1pm is a friggin joke.

  19. Davey Boy
    #3201620, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    If this is an all-wymynzes affair then whoever is moderating must listen respectfully and not interrupt or ‘splain things. Hence my bid of 3 please

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201622, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Jo 26
    Ironbark 44
    ZK2A 22
    Muddy 12
    Vic in Prossy 5
    A Reader 3
    Salvatore 4

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201625, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    The panel

    Mona Eltahawy – leftist shill

    Jess Hill – leftist shill

    Nayuka Gorrie – leftist shill

    Ashton Applewhite – shill

    Hana Assafir – leftist shill

    FranK elly – HARPY HARPY HARPY and host

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201627, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Jo 26
    Ironbark 44
    ZK2A 22
    Muddy 12
    Vic in Prossy 5
    A Reader 3
    Salvatore 4
    Mark A 32

  24. Davey Boy
    #3201629, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    ..minus 1 makes 2 as gezumpenden on 3

  25. classical_hero
    #3201631, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    7. It most probably be lower than that.

  26. Siegfried
    #3201633, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    8 please carpe…
    Welcome to Melbourne.. carpark capital.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201634, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Davey Boy
    #3201629, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    ..minus 1 makes 2 as gezumpenden on 3

    And in English that would be?

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201639, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Jo 26
    Ironbark 44
    ZK2A 22
    Muddy 12
    Vic in Prossy 5
    A Reader 3
    Salvatore 4
    Mark A 32
    Classical Hero 7
    Seigfried 8
    Cpt Seahawks 15
    Davey Boy 2

  31. Snoopy
    #3201641, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Is the ABC televising the after party?

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201642, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Ok Troops it time to start the Monday Goat Roedo

    Yee Ha

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201645, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Jeezus H kerist did any of these scraggy bints wash their hair.

  34. Rex Mango
    #3201646, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    13 please Carpe, which is 12 more than the number of moustaches on the panel.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201648, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Question on aged care morphs into statement on minorities

    FMD

  36. Rex Mango
    #3201649, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    How did women become a minority?

  37. Davey Boy
    #3201650, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Ermergerd there’s a bit of lip brow action going on there

  38. Rex Mango
    #3201651, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    The wrinkles on her neck give away the age of the ageism expert.

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201652, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Lesbian decries ageism, whatever the fvk that means.

  40. Rex Mango
    #3201653, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    The hair on this panel I’ve not seen since Guns ‘n Roses did a press conference.

  41. egg_
    #3201654, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Is Nanny Franny morphing into a turtle?

  42. Rex Mango
    #3201655, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Who is the fairest on this panel, perhaps the one on the right talking now.

  43. Rex Mango
    #3201656, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Did no-one in the ABC make up room raise something with the current speaker?

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201657, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Oh look, there’s a tranny on the panel.

    I’m guessing that by the moustache.

  45. Salvatore, Iron Publican
    #3201658, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Jeezus H kerist did any of these scraggy bints wash their hair.

    They’ve broken free from the patriarchial conditioning & no longer are ruled by having to present themselves in a manner that pleases the sexual appetite of white men.

    So there!

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201659, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Skol a beer, white males got a mention.

  47. Rex Mango
    #3201660, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    The white male experience gets blamed at 2145hrs EST.

  48. Davey Boy
    #3201663, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Oppression of Minorities emerges from a question on attitudes on The Melbourne Cup vs Aged Care. Bad capitalism! Violence against wymynzes! We are all complicit in letting oldies rot in aged care.
    (Female logic on display)

  50. Rex Mango
    #3201665, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Ageism expert has had a lot of work to slow ageing done.

  51. egg_
    #3201666, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Is the ABC televising the after party?

    Gives red carpet a whole new meaning.

  52. Rex Mango
    #3201668, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Hanna needs Slash’s top hat to complete the look.

  53. Davey Boy
    #3201669, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Real story: “All whites are racist” said a coworker one day in my place of employment. Now I know where it came from – the amorphous blob of intersectional feminism so proudly on display here tonight

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201671, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    These aren’y the dullest people on the planet.

    But they make the top 3

  55. Rex Mango
    #3201674, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Highest group of homeless are women over 50, excuse me? All the homeless I see are blokes, with the occasional bag lady.

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201675, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Drunk dead abo in the cells is due to racism question.

  57. Davey Boy
    #3201676, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    This whingfest is one big shaggy dog story, literally and figuratively

  58. Rex Mango
    #3201677, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    How do we make the police nicer? Perhaps take away their guns and cars.

  59. egg_
    #3201678, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    White male bingo from the Sideshow Bob lookalikes?

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201679, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Someone said white sovreignty and patriachal, skoll a beer.

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201682, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    MoBro, worries about “aunty tania’s” family and the racism involved.

  62. Davey Boy
    #3201684, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Let’s have truth telling on how women were treated in indig initiation ceremonies please

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201685, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    White capitalist patriarchy got a mention. Skoll a beer

  64. iggie
    #3201686, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    The one with the mo says there shouldn’t be police.
    Like 200 years ago.

  65. egg_
    #3201687, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Jeezus H kerist did any of these scraggy bints wash their hair.

    Probably need a brushcutter for their underarms.
    Girl power!

  66. Cpt Seahawks
    #3201688, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    That cheesle on her finger has turned blue

  67. Rex Mango
    #3201689, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Mona travels the world to say ‘F–k the patriarchy’. She also doesn’t like capitalism and strangely enough got beat up in Egypt too. What could be going on here?

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201690, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    White supremisists and Donald Trump got a gig, Skoll a beer

  70. Paul
    #3201692, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    The Aussie female gene pool has deteriated beyond belief we need a royal commission into how our wimins got so ugly …..Oh thats right its M

    ovember… Go girls!

    [email protected]

  71. Davey Boy
    #3201693, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Three cheers for White supremacist imperialist capitalist patriarchy! Maintain the heirarchy!

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201696, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Entrenched racism gets a gig – Skull a bore

  76. Davey Boy
    #3201698, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    This discussion shows that Equality = women are just smaller whinier versions of men

  77. Rex Mango
    #3201699, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Carpe, beer not strong enough for this mush, got full bottle of gin to get through. PS – wouldn’t it be good if a full squad of 1970 QLD coppers were waiting at the stage door to arrest them all at close of show for creating a public nuisance.

  78. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201700, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    For those latecomers welcome to the qanda pity party where all of Oz is racist and men are whatever.

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201701, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    MoBro wants the police reformed but has no idea what into.

  80. egg_
    #3201702, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Smash the Patriarchy – Skol a beer.

  81. Davey Boy
    #3201703, posted on November 4, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Laying out the indig lies thick now.

  82. Rex Mango
    #3201704, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Truth telling time. Please tell us about this moral code that was mentioned earlier.

  83. Not Uh oh
    #3201705, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Woohoo, ‘truth-telling’. And get rid of the police.

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201706, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Next question about Barry Ogabe telling the woke set to STFU

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201707, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    White men gets a mention – Skill a boar

  86. Davey Boy
    #3201708, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Truth Telling ! Yes, let’s.
    BTW I have climbed Ayer’s Rock

  87. Rex Mango
    #3201710, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Mona just mentioned ‘white men’ three times in one sentence. Not obsessed at all.

  88. egg_
    #3201711, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Nag, Nag, Nag, Nag, Nag…

  90. Rex Mango
    #3201714, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Ingenious the way Mona flits between cultures, continents etc invoking indigenous when it suits, or black at another time. Could only have learned these skills at university.

  91. Davey Boy
    #3201715, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Respectability, integrity etc are white man concepts
    Yes that’s demonstrably true given the language being used by the red haired wankress

  92. Cpt Seahawks
    #3201716, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    This witch should go back to her coven.

  94. Not Uh oh
    #3201718, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Ranga doesn’t have an off switch.

  95. egg_
    #3201719, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    I think I’ll have to adjust my set – they all look fugly.

  96. Rex Mango
    #3201721, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Hate to admit this, but the panel is making me miss Germaine Greer.

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201722, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Klimate change Kiddies are saints – skroll a bear

  98. Davey Boy
    #3201723, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Moaner is just that, she also loco

  99. Rex Mango
    #3201725, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Climate change mentioned at 1004hrs. This issue is so defined by gender.

  100. nb
    #3201726, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    I’m too scared to turn up the sound. The close-ups are scary enough already.That hair. Those teeth!!!

  101. Cpt Seahawks
    #3201727, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Oh I forgot, this is the coven.

  102. Rex Mango
    #3201731, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    How did Peter Dutton allow this harpy to pass the character test?

  103. iggie
    #3201732, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Freedom to demonstrate is a right.

    OK then, let the prolifers demonstrate outside abortion clinics (since it’s a right).

  105. Salvatore, Iron Publican
    #3201734, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Can’t wait until this comes on in Mighty Qld, sounds like I’ve an hour of viewing pleasure.

  106. egg_
    #3201735, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Red witch – no cops, no white male authority figures. Check.

  107. Shy Ted
    #3201737, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Starts any second now in SA. Wish me luck.

  108. Davey Boy
    #3201739, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Egyptian red head says SloMo is a local version of Donald Trump! If only!

  109. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201740, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    MoBro is very disturbing

    And they all begin to swear, how classy.

  110. Rex Mango
    #3201741, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Police again are the problem after for the past thirty years they have done nothing but recruit five foot females.

  111. The BigBlueCat
    #3201742, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    I have been watching this crap called Q&A for a while, and tonight’s the most vile, toxic and biased load of crap ever!!! There are radical feminist voices talking total garbage and getting away with lies. An absolute echo chamber of extreme neo-Marxist ideology. Was that their intent? Where’s Ita?

  112. Not Uh oh
    #3201743, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    That’s it for me. Don’t need to listen to the potty-mouthed one.

  113. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201744, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Starts any second now in SA. Wish me luck.

    Scroll back for the skoll a beer moments

  114. egg_
    #3201745, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    And they all begin to swear

    Angry feminists are bluer than wharfies.

  115. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201747, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Patraichal authoritarian and feminist – scroll a bill

  116. Shy Ted
    #3201748, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    FMD. You guys deserve medals.

  118. egg_
    #3201752, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    I have been watching this crap called Q&A for a while, and tonight’s the most vile, toxic and biased load of crap ever!!!

    A ratbag showcase – bring it on!

  120. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201754, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    This is possibly the biggest load of horse pucky full of buzzword bingo i have been unfortunate to witness.

  121. Salvatore, Iron Publican
    #3201755, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Scroll back for the skoll a beer moments

    Thank you Carpe for the heads up on that.
    Looks like I’m going to have to lay in more grog than I first thought.

  122. Rex Mango
    #3201756, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Once the Melbourne Cup has been banned, the AFLW is the national sport and President Gillard opens the parliament of the First Republic, this episode of Q&A will be celebrated each year via public holiday and compulsory reviewing.

  123. HT
    #3201757, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    I haven’t wanted Q&A for a year or so.

    And I remember now why I stopped watching. These panelists are modern intellectuals? Really?

    FFS, words simply fail to describe this vacuous bitch-fest, and we, the tax-payers are bank rolling it. Jesus wept…

  124. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201758, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Should have gone for patriarchy Lotto, be in 3 figures by now.

  126. Rex Mango
    #3201760, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    No fear for any of the panel members of crimes against their persons on the way home.

  127. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201764, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    These panelists are modern intellectuals? Really?

    No this is when unhinged HARPIES HARPIES get a gig.

  128. egg_
    #3201765, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    The “When did you stop raping and beating your wife?” question?

  129. The BigBlueCat
    #3201766, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Mona … when was the last time you were raped and murdered????

  130. The BigBlueCat
    #3201767, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    This is a frightbat fest!

  131. Cpt Seahawks
    #3201770, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    These idiots think they own violence?

  132. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201771, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Back to MoBro – we live in a colonial state??????????????????????????????????????????????

    What, are you drunk or high!

  133. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3201772, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    I haven’t wanted Q&A for a year or so.

    I haven’t watched an episode for as long as I can remember – ten years at least.

  134. Rex Mango
    #3201773, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    The Two Ronnies’ Worm That Turned was far preferable to this vision (& I use that word advisedly) of the future.

  135. The BigBlueCat
    #3201774, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Tonight’s Q&A is enough for a bloke to turn to amphetamines ….

  136. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3201775, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    No one’s mentioned Tractor. What’s she doing to magnify this disaster?

  137. Rex Mango
    #3201777, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Am I hearing correct, or are two panel members on the national broadcaster advocating violence?

  138. egg_
    #3201778, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Franny tried to tone down the red witch’s violence speak.

  139. Davey Boy
    #3201779, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Indig – violence is ok
    Every woman I know would recoil in horror at what these loonies are saying tonight

  140. Rex Mango
    #3201780, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Jess Hill looks bit like Margot Kidder.

  141. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201781, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Next question domestic violence – neck a bottle of scotch

  143. Rex Mango
    #3201784, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Did she just say Vic coppers used to force women into forced pregnancies?

  144. egg_
    #3201785, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Sane women would be ashamed of these ratbags.

  146. Salvatore, Iron Publican
    #3201787, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Sane women would be ashamed of these ratbags.

    Are we sure they’re women?
    Has anyone tried the Mick Dundee test on them?

  148. Rex Mango
    #3201789, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    If you watch most movies, the way the guy gets the girl is stalking.

  149. The BigBlueCat
    #3201791, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    In Scotland, will women abusing their male partners have to undergo the same sort of surveillance?

  150. Cpt Seahawks
    #3201793, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Why do they keep playing with their pens?

  151. Turtle of WA
    #3201794, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Roger Daltry lookalike.

  152. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201795, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Harpy quotes Sweden as a country that addresses violence against against women, one of the rape capitals of the world – FMD

  153. Turtle of WA
    #3201796, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Why do they keep playing with their pens?

    Penis envy.

  154. Rex Mango
    #3201797, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Definition of hell, you’re on a DV charge and this your jury panel.

  155. iggie
    #3201799, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    OMG, incarcerate DV perpetrators. A certain part of the male population would be in prison – and we couldn’t do that could we Mona?

  156. Rex Mango
    #3201801, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    The woman in red, makes the red witch from Game of Thrones seem quite a catch.

  158. The BigBlueCat
    #3201804, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Mona just lost her power … violence ain’t the answer Mona.

  159. Rex Mango
    #3201806, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Family Court is not riddled with violence, it’s a civil court. Violence is criminal.

  160. Shy Ted
    #3201807, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Back in the day we called it a pig party.

  161. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201808, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Please, for the love of God, make this stop.

  162. egg_
    #3201810, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    OMG, incarcerate DV perpetrators. A certain part of the male population would be in prison – and we couldn’t do that could we Mona?

    She wouldn’t have anything to Monabout.

  163. Rex Mango
    #3201811, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Third of disabled women will be victims of domestic violence. Where did that stat come from?

  164. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201812, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Jeez does every fucktard on this panel want to plug their “book”

  165. Turtle of WA
    #3201813, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Disabled women. Intersectionalist.

  166. egg_
    #3201814, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    What percentage of weird beards are DV perps, Mona?

  167. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201815, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Where did that stat come from?

    The 97% of statisticians who make shit up consesus.

  168. egg_
    #3201816, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Lezzos are the highest % of DV perps, ladies.
    Aunty has DV Leave not by chance?

  169. Rex Mango
    #3201817, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    This episode has to be Exhibit A in the Royal Commission to Shut Down the ABC, that Morrison will no doubt soon call.

  170. Paul
    #3201818, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    They all need a good punch in the head… Wheres Nicholes husband when you need him!

  171. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201819, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Why does the blonde ALPBC employee get a question?

  173. Rex Mango
    #3201822, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Could you perhaps call this panel hysterical?

  174. Davey Boy
    #3201823, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    What outcomes have emerged from tonight’s Q+A?
    Reinforcement and re-statement of many many stereotypes and prejudices, which, emanating from wymynzes, are apparently justifiable and non-negotiable.
    Nothing of substance.
    All on our dime.
    Shut.It.Down.
    Fire.Them.All.
    Raze.The.Buildings.
    Salt.The.Earth.

  175. The BigBlueCat
    #3201824, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    Rex Mango
    #3201817, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:31 pm
    This episode has to be Exhibit A in the Royal Commission to Shut Down the ABC, that Morrison will no doubt soon call.

    Well, Q&A has certainly reached a new low tonight … thoroughly biased echo chamber. While DV is an important issue, it cuts both ways, and there’s been no discussion of violence perpetrated on men.

  176. Carpe Jugulum
    #3201825, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    What about me!

    It isn’t fair
    I’ve had enough \and i want my share

  177. Turtle of WA
    #3201827, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Hierarchy of isms, toxic masculinity, blah blah

  178. egg_
    #3201828, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Reinforcement and re-statement of many many stereotypes and prejudices,

    Where do you think wives tales come from?

  180. Rex Mango
    #3201830, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    Imagine fifty years ago and all these gals working as engineers on the first moon mission.

  181. The BigBlueCat
    #3201831, posted on November 4, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    Hey Mona, if we get rid of the “gender binary”, feminism becomes irrelevant. Bang! There goes your income!

