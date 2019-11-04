Start spreadin’ the news

He’s leavin’ today. In any other – remotely normal – time, a sitting US President being chased out of his home town would be big news. It would be considered telling, even disturbing, to think a city had become so toxic with hatred that its elites didn’t actually want the continued prestige of a First Family’s happy residency. When Donald Trump announced last week that he was quitting New York to make Florida his home state, there was only Twitter-class boilerplate in response. Far left-wing dingbats (and permanently bruised Trump punching bags) Andrew Cuomo and Bill DeBlasio led the predictable Good Riddance revelry. Trump becomes the third Commander in Chief to escape from New York after George Washington in 1776 and Donald Pleasance in 1981. He’s the first who didn’t have to shoot his way out. I suppose that’s something.

