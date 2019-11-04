Start spreadin’ the news

He’s leavin’ today. In any other – remotely normal – time, a sitting US President being chased out of his home town would be big news. It would be considered telling, even disturbing, to think a city had become so toxic with hatred that its elites didn’t actually want the continued prestige of a First Family’s happy residency. When Donald Trump announced last week that he was quitting New York to make Florida his home state, there was only Twitter-class boilerplate in response. Far left-wing dingbats (and permanently bruised Trump punching bags) Andrew Cuomo and Bill DeBlasio led the predictable Good Riddance revelry. Trump becomes the third Commander in Chief to escape from New York after George Washington in 1776 and Donald Pleasance in 1981. He’s the first who didn’t have to shoot his way out. I suppose that’s something.
New York is killing itself.
Noo Yok, Noo Yok
California is a failed state.
New York will be Baltimore in a decade.
All the gains made under Giuliani have been squandered.
Lucky Donald didn’t need Snake to return to help him get out of New York, like President Pleasance did.
Had to look up the reference. Very droll!
and now I find Donald Pleasance is dead
very very dead
Words fail me, but then again, everyday words are failing all over the West. Fucking Commie nobs !! opps.
Another victory for the socialist left diosaurs ,now they can reduce New York to Baltimore and California status ,,driving the movers and creators of wealth out and reducing the standard of living to third world standards . Now all they have to do is make state taxes punative to reach their goal. Build a wall round them ,let them stew in their own filth
Dr Fred Lenin, #3201314, posted on November 4, 2019 at 2:51 pm says:
‘driving the movers and creators of wealth out and reducing the standard of living to third world standards.’
And then they’ll say it is all the fault of the free market, and socialism will solve everything.
Socialism is to wealth creation as onanism is to reproduction.
Pretty much the Conservatives response to the elite/celeb class saying they were going to leave the US after Trump won. Except once again Trump is doing what he said he would do. Never mind just ratchet up the taxes a little.