The media and Mr Trump

I’ll start with this to set the scene: Anti-Trump Media Is Waging Psychological Warfare Against the American People.

They hate Trump and they want him removed from office. They hate the American people who voted for Trump and insult them repeatedly by calling them racists, xenophobes, and worse. None of this is happening by accident. The anti-Trump media, which is most of the media, is waging a psychological war against the American people. They are using every resource they have to convince you to hate Trump as much as they do, and they’re doing it every single hour of every single day.

I will then add this from Drudge.

And I’ll finish with this: That NBC poll showing 49 percent in favor of impeaching Trump has some VERY interesting internals where you find this among other useful information.

The fine print in this garbage NBC poll matters: This poll is +8 Democrat. NBC is polling adults. That does not mean that the people polled are even eligible voters, or even likely voters. https://t.co/1A3LQw24Kd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 3, 2019

The next US election, which is exactly a year from now, is far far from a certainty in how the vote will go. But it is an election that will determine a good deal about our future across the West. But then, who cares since many/most of us won’t be there to see what finally unfolds, and our “elites” are already building their barricades to protect themselves.