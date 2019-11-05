Their ABC condoning violence

Can aggression and violence be a better option than assertiveness and strong arguments to effect change? #QandA pic.twitter.com/YnL2fxpQns
— ABC Q&A (@QandA) November 4, 2019
-
-
Love the assumption that the violence will be one-way.
That the left is somehow sacrosanct and cannot be struck back.
“Can aggression and violence be a better option than assertiveness and strong arguments to effect change?”
Oh well….at least we see some honesty. This is true leftism. Tis what they have been hankering for.
My response to this…..I say bring it on….because I and others will respond with “aggression and violence”.
We won’t start the fire…but we will finish it.
I was socialised to always protect and never hit women – but if any of these buttercups wanna go the biff, then a can of whupass will be opened.
The progressive Left’s culture of non-violence was ingested during the Gandhi/Mandela years. Now that it has become a hindrance to their cherished aims they are trying very hard to overthrow it.
But the ABC luvvies haven’t noticed that the intelligentsia are always first against the wall when the communist revolution arrives, or that they happen to be the intelligentsia.