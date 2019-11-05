Who governs Australia?

Here is Morgan Begg in The Australian:
Bureaucrats are using Australia’s foreign-influence laws to run a covert political operation out of the Attorney-General’s Department to silence Australians because of their political beliefs, all under the nose of the Coalition government.
Here is Kristina Keneally:
Opposition home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally, who was the subject of “send her back” chants at the CPAC conference, earlier said the laws were being implemented as the government had intended. “The FITS law must be applied equally. It can’t exempt groups just because you like them. It applies to all potential foreign interference, full stop,” she tweeted.
Senator Keneally said the “alt-right” American lobby group clearly fell within the legislation.
If Americans constitute “foreign influence” in Australia what are we to make of the US military base in Darwin?
Here is the Coalition (supposed) government’s pathetic excuse:
Mr Porter earlier reported to the Senate that the team implementing the scheme did not employ anyone specialising in a language other than English, and there were no plans to hire foreign-language experts.
So let’s harass Americans and Australians under the foreign influence – they almost speak English.
So what is Christian Porter going to do?
He said he would discuss the scheme with department secretary Chris Moraitis to ensure it “has the right personnel and skills to make smarter and more effective decisions”.
Pathetic. The bureaucrats are following somebodies instructions but not the elected government of the day.
If Americans constitute “foreign influence” in Australia what are we to make of the US military base in Darwin?
Excellent point.
I am reminded of the Security Consultant who was quoted yesterday in the Open Forums:
Bureaucrats are supposed to be servants. Government should govern.
Says she with an American accent, she who belongs to a party mired in scandal after scandal of $100,000 in an Aldi bag. And Sami Dastyari, and Paul Keating and the late Bob Hawke and Bill Shorten one of GetUp’s founders here in Australia.
What a free market does not thrive on is governmental force. Force is the antithesis of freedom, and the more force, the less the freedom, until, eventually, the free market collapses under the weight of governmental interference.
Since political correctness arrived on the scene, it has degraded the free market, but it should not be mis-defined as force. It has functioned through coercion. Coercion is not force, but it’s often a precursor of force.
Between s44 and this foreign influence legislation it’s a wonder that Ms Keneally is still in Parliament. Maybe the IPA could send her a MAGA cap and a one way ticket to Albuquerque.
Amazing how such obvious examples of Foreign Influence are ignored in favour of monstering Conservatives and Libertarians with lawfare.
“The Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme was created in December last year. It was designed to create a publicly accessible register detailing all persons or organizations operating in Australia that act on behalf of a foreign government, a foreign political organization, or an organization related to a foreign government entity. However, none of the 14 Confucius Institutes currently operating in Australia submitted themselves to the register. Meanwhile, entities such as the United States Study Center, funded by the U.S Department of State and operating out of the University of Sydney, are on the register. With the Confucius Institutes an arm of China’s Ministry of Education, their absence is conspicuous.”
“WikiLeaks has revealed secret Saudi Arabian influence in Arabic media and Islamic religious groups in Australia as well as covert monitoring of Saudi students studying at Australian universities.
More than 61,000 leaked Saudi diplomatic documents have been released by WikiLeaks in what the international transparency group says will be the first instalment of the publication of more than half a million secret papers in batches over coming weeks.”
“The network of billionaire lobbyist George Soros, who “pressures governments to adopt high immigration targets and porous border policies” through his Open Society Foundations, has influence in Australia though GetUp!, as Jennifer Oriel wrote Monday for The Australian.”
Morrison’s silence denotes acceptance of this targeting of conservatives.
Well said Tinta.
This story just depresses me….it is yet another prime example of how utterly feeble, cretinous and pathetic the LNP and conservatives in general are in this country are when dealing with the left and their smears….and particularly when dealing with uber skank Keneally. Keneally wouldn’t last five seconds under a Trump. She parrots on precisely because she knows she can get away with it. Where are the attack dogs on the right going head to head with Keneally? Given the skank’s unsavoury history and unsavory connections….if we lived in a better world the skank should and would be too scared to open her mouth.
The amusing thing is that the bureaucrats are following an American playbook. For a long time now, nothing original happens in Oz, all is copied. I used not to like the term “deep state”, but what else comes near to describing the abuse of power that now characterises Australian government?
They were hiding in plain sight the whole time …
”The emerging world order will increasingly be shaped by might, rather than law”.
The EU needs to be a power project
https://www.ft.com/content/ff92106c-e8e0-11e9-85f4-d00e5018f061?segmentID=174b076a-8f00-ca9e-9e21-65b127e0d275
Today, it seems, few remember the 1940s ALP was influenced by foreigners.
Amazing how such obvious examples of Foreign Influence are ignored in favour of monstering Conservatives and Libertarians with lawfare.
—————-
https://thediplomat.com/…/should-australia-be-worried-abou…/
https://www.smh.com.au/…/wikileaks-saudi-cables-reveal-secr…
https://www.newsmax.com/…/Soros-Austr…/2016/08/21/id/744504/
p.s. Apologies if this is a double post, the first attempt vanished into the aether.
And as I wrote in a comment under Morgan Begg’s piece in today’s Oz..
“First they came for Tony Abbott…for speaking at the conference.
Next they came for Andrew Cooper…for organising the conference.
Finally they came for me…for attending the conference.”
As I said on the other thread:
this scheme may well be poorly drafted and heavy handed with unforeseen consequences;
its implementation and enforcement processes may well give bureaucrats too much discretionary power;
It may well have been managed rigidly and unintelligently so far.
There is no evidence of ‘lefty’ bureaucrats using it to undermine the government of the day. Reportedly 500 individuals and organisation have been ‘asked’ to consider registering. Two of these are prominent conservatives. What about the other 498?
And the military bases in Darwin are being established under formal arrangements with the US government under the umbrella of something called the ANZUS Treaty. I’m surprised that this is anyone’s view of hidden ‘foreign influence’.
“Reportedly 500 individuals and organisation have been ‘asked’ to consider registering. Two of these are prominent conservatives. What about the other 498?”
No DD…whilst the Abbott letter has been sent to others…the Andrew Cooper letter is a one off.
‘No DD…whilst the Abbott letter has been sent to others…the Andrew Cooper letter is a one off.’
Then why was Cooper targeted and who authorised it? I find it hard to believe that a DEP SEC in AG’s would deliberately victimise a prominent conservative without instructions from above.
But why would the Morrison Government want to go after Cooper?