Who governs Australia?

Here is Morgan Begg in The Australian:

Bureaucrats are using Australia’s foreign-influence laws to run a covert political operation out of the Attorney-General’s Department to silence Australians because of their political beliefs, all under the nose of the Coalition government.

Here is Kristina Keneally:

Opposition home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally, who was the subject of “send her back” chants at the CPAC conference, earlier said the laws were being implemented as the government had intended. “The FITS law must be applied equally. It can’t exempt groups just because you like them. It ­applies to all potential foreign ­interference, full stop,” she tweeted. Senator Keneally said the “alt-right” American lobby group clearly fell within the legislation.

If Americans constitute “foreign influence” in Australia what are we to make of the US military base in Darwin?

Here is the Coalition (supposed) government’s pathetic excuse:

Mr Porter earlier reported to the Senate that the team implementing the scheme did not ­employ anyone specialising in a language other than English, and there were no plans to hire ­foreign-language experts.

So let’s harass Americans and Australians under the foreign influence – they almost speak English.

So what is Christian Porter going to do?

He said he would discuss the scheme with department secretary Chris Moraitis to ensure it “has the right personnel and skills to make smarter and more effective decisions”.

Pathetic. The bureaucrats are following somebodies instructions but not the elected government of the day.