You don’t have Trump to kick around – ever

Remember David Cay Johnston? He’s the manic unauthorised “biographer” and long-term tax affairs stalker of Donald Trump who was welcomed and feted as a disinterested guru by the ABC back in 2017. Like most of the chapters in the anti-Trump saga, Johnston’s earlier performances now make for embarrassing remembrance. He told The World Today host Nick Grimm in August 2017 that “we will definitely see Mueller, who’s put together an all-star cast of prosecutors, build a case.” Definitely. This was anti-Trump expertise on a par with that offered to a gullible Leigh Sales by Andrew McCabe in March of this year – a month before Michael Horowitz ended the career of the FBI’s former No.2 with multiple charges of lying under oath.



Well, Johnston is back. How could he stay away? This time he’s calling for the imprisonment of President Trump. Johnston is a genuinely bright man – bright enough to have built a career for himself as a high-end conspiracy theorist. In 2014, Barack Obama was his mark (not that the ABC thought to pass this information on to its audience). To Johnston, Obama was just another compliant Wall Street puppet and – possibly worse – he surrounded himself with white people. That’s bravely close to an Uncle Tom slur. Even though Johnston is a fabulist clown and professional ratbag who shamelessly monetises the vicissitudes of Donald Trump for a living, his remarks on Richard Nixon are worth noting for the record. “Nixon realized that the game was up, there was no point in putting the country through this [impeachment and removal]. He knew it was not good for the country, that’s why I say Richard Nixon at the end of the day was a patriot.”

Expect to see a lot more of these entirely insincere rehabilitations. Praising any and all GOP presidents except the one in office (who really is Hitler this time) is one of the more amusing old polemical mind games in the left’s arsenal of painted timber nukes. The truth about Nixon is that he was the most experienced, most intellectually impressive and least corrupt US President since his former principal, Dwight Eisenhower. What he didn’t do well was fight in the open. Trump doesn’t have that weakness. What’s more important: nobody normal believes the Russia-cum-Ukraine double-header hoax. Trump won’t be going to prison but what befell Nixon’s reputation is a sobering reminder that while the truth cannot die, it can be buried.