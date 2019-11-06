Arrest this man

Andrew Cooper has an op-ed in The Australian this morning. He makes some astonishing claims:
My crime? Well, I haven’t committed one.
I think the law enforcement types refer to that as being unrepentant. He is denying both his crime and his guilt. His crime is that he is a
conservative traitor – an agent of foreign influence. Worse, an unregistered agent of foreign influence. If he were not guilty the government bureaucracy would never have asked him to prove his innocence. But if he has nothing to hide, he has nothing to fear.
But his crime get worse. Not only is Andrew Cooper unrepentant, he is a recidivist.
At midnight, the clock expired and I am now liable for referral to the AFP for arrest and criminal prosecution. As a happy coincidence, I am flying to the US as the deadline passes and I would be lying if I said there was not some small relief in that.
Even as his role as an agent of foreign influence is being exposed he is in the US receiving updated orders from his shadowy masters.
~+~
I think it is important to be clear what is happening here – a bureaucrat is accusing Andrew of what is effectively treason and asking him to prove that he is not a traitor. Here is Senator James Paterson being sensible.
James Paterson told Sky News that was an “abominably wrong call” and someone might need to pay the price. The Liberal senator said targeting organisers of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference isn’t what the register was designed for.
Indeed – yet here we are. The parliament needs to stop passing laws that are vague and give unelected bureaucrats executive and judicial powers without any democratic oversight.
Update:
Bureaucrats draft laws.
MPs vote legislation to give bureaucrats powers to do what bureaucrats want to do. What could possibly go wrong?
Does this legislation actually give these bureaucrats such powers, or are they interpreting the legislation to suit their own ends and over-stepping their remit?
I might add that all laws that are enacted have behind them an ‘intent’ set by Parliament. The bureaucrats must abide by the intent of the laws and not interpret them to suit their own ends. Legislation can’t be too prescriptive, else it too becomes unworkable.
Did the good senator vote against this legislation?
Unbelievable.(an expression, not statement of fact)
Lock the traitor up!
Even better, put him in stocks in Martin Place & hand out the rotten fruit & veg.
Arrest him.
Trial by Klingon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5StGrDJU5w
QAPLA !!
Writing laws is a perk of the lawtrade ,it follows a certain pattern ,never use 10 words when 485 will say almost the same thing ,always slip in a few ambiguities so the law turns into a nice little earner for the trade in the future , never ever use plain English the wrong peopke might misinterpret it and understand something only we should know . Conservativism is a dinosaur ,a thing of the past and should be ruthlessly supressed as It leads the peasants to think for themselves ,not be guided by their betters .
Modern progressive globalism is the ultimate re interpretation of Marxism a and this time it will work ,it didnt quite succeed in the past because it wasnt woke like it is today and didnt have soros supporting it altruistically , It preached ae were all equal and ignored the celebration of differences of sex,race , colour , the important things . It was also led by old white men ,who though good Marxists were not woke enough , unlike todays generation ,who are thoroughly indoctrinated now the march through the institutions is a success .
Issued by the left wing morrison government disinformation comisariat of the attorney generals dept.
Some extracts from the legislation below. Let’s just look at the concept of undertaking an “activity” under an “arrangement”. you can read all about naughty activites in s12 yourself. It’s all so woolly as to be meaningless. Assume Abbott discusses delivering a paper @ CPAC with the organizing body. And yes – like anyone addressing a public forum he hopes to persuade by force of argument. And yes, the people who may be swayed by this Svengali may- just may- include elected officials. Hey presto it’s an “arrangement” arguably in breach of the Act. This Act is a disgrace. Period.
3 Object
The object of this Act is to provide for a scheme for the registration of persons who undertake certain activities on behalf of foreign governments and other foreign principals, in order to improve the transparency of their activities on behalf of those foreign principals.
11 Undertaking activity on behalf of a foreign principal
(1) A person undertakes an activity on behalf of a foreign principal if:
(a) the person undertakes the activity in any of the following circumstances:
(i) under an arrangement with the foreign principal;
(ii) in the service of the foreign principal;
(iii) on the order or at the request of the foreign principal;
(iv) under the direction of the foreign principal; and
(b) at the time the arrangement or service is entered into, or the order, request or direction made, both the person and the foreign principal knew or expected that:
(i) the person would or might undertake the activity; and
(ii) the person would or might do so in circumstances set out in section 20, 21, 22 or 23 (whether or not the parties expressly considered the existence of the scheme).
(2) For the purposes of subsection (1), it does not matter whether consideration is payable.
arrangement includes a contract, agreement, understanding or other arrangement of any kind, whether written or unwritten.
This law was passed in response to the Dastyari scandal – ie, a senator doing the bidding of China.
So the Liberals passed a law exempting all senators and parliamentarians from registering their ties to foreign powers. Stuff you simply couldn’t make up.
Seeing that all people in Australia, except for aboriginal people, have come from other countries, or their ancestors have, it is clearly necessary for every non-indigenous Australian to register as a foreign agent.
And since all aboriginal people have ancestors who came to Australia within the last 60,000 years they should all register as foreign agents too. You can never be too careful, after all.
I for one welcome our new marsupial masters.
Very weak stuff from Paterson in the video. Continued Porter’s “vewy vewy angry” theatre and didn’t want a bar of the suggestion that those responsible be sacked.
Richardson was far more on-song.
Agreed C.L.
Patterson refused to take that important step of calling for the sacking of the public servants involved.
Another wet lettuce leaf approach so beloved of the LINOs.
Still no contribution to the debate from Morrison.
This is a good example of how Chain Of Responsibility (CoR) software can be very useful.
If this regulatory action was coded (similar to the way a lawyer or accountant code client files to track hours).
And then every participant in the decision chain who viewed it was recorded, there would be an undeniable chain of responsibility.
And hopefully accountability.
Considering how bureaucrats at a state & federal level are forcing this kind of CoR on so many other parties, why shouldn’t they be subject to it to?
Excellent point. Nice when the consequences of bad drafting are made apparent so soon…hopefully a lesson is learnt.