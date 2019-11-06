Arrest this man

Andrew Cooper has an op-ed in The Australian this morning. He makes some astonishing claims:

My crime? Well, I haven’t committed one.

I think the law enforcement types refer to that as being unrepentant. He is denying both his crime and his guilt. His crime is that he is a conservative traitor – an agent of foreign influence. Worse, an unregistered agent of foreign influence. If he were not guilty the government bureaucracy would never have asked him to prove his innocence. But if he has nothing to hide, he has nothing to fear.

But his crime get worse. Not only is Andrew Cooper unrepentant, he is a recidivist.

At midnight, the clock expired and I am now liable for referral to the AFP for arrest and criminal prosecution. As a happy coincidence, I am flying to the US as the deadline passes and I would be lying if I said there was not some small relief in that.

Even as his role as an agent of foreign influence is being exposed he is in the US receiving updated orders from his shadowy masters.

~+~

I think it is important to be clear what is happening here – a bureaucrat is accusing Andrew of what is effectively treason and asking him to prove that he is not a traitor. Here is Senator James Paterson being sensible.

James Paterson told Sky News that was an “abominably wrong call” and someone might need to pay the price. The Liberal senator said targeting organisers of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference isn’t what the register was designed for.

Indeed – yet here we are. The parliament needs to stop passing laws that are vague and give unelected bureaucrats executive and judicial powers without any democratic oversight.

Update: