Doomsdayer scientists call for genocide

The ABC, amongst others, has gone with a different angle, of course – reporting instead that 11,000 scientists have warned of the (traditionally imminent) “catastrophic threat” to humanity posed by “climate change.” The idea of neutering Africans (mainly) and sending in the abortionists is sold as “human rights.” This, they assure us, can be purchased with the contemporary left’s equivalents to the beads and mirrors of yore: “gender equity” and “education.” The goal, however, is fewer non-whites.
… world population must be stabilized—and, ideally, gradually reduced … There are proven and effective policies that strengthen human rights while lowering fertility rates and lessening the impacts of population growth on GHG emissions and biodiversity loss. These policies make family-planning services available to all people, remove barriers to their access and achieve full gender equity, including primary and secondary education as a global norm for all, especially girls and young women.
The declaration was organised by well-known prepper William J. Ripple of Oregon State University. Non peer-reviewed, it is published in the journal BioScience and may be read here – along with a zipfile-accessible list of everybody who signed it. The ABC reports “the signatories were corralled by a group called The Alliance of World Scientists – which makes them sound like sheep being harassed by a Kelpie. (The Alliance has a track record of population control zealotry and vegan advocacy). I reviewed the list and found that 2,610 of the signatories describe themselves as “student,” “researcher” or “retired.” That indicates organisers were in dire need of filler to make it that little bit more impressive. Because the statement is not peer-reviewed (by design), it follows that we cannot establish how many scientists refused to sign it. Ripple oversaw another “warning” two years ago: World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity: A Second Notice. That in turn was an anniversary tribute to a 1992 statement by the Union of Concerned Scientists called World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity. If these people all lived together in a compound, a Democrat Attorney-General would level it with tanks.
Towards the bottom of the journal article under “Funding”:
The Worthy Garden Club furnished partial funding for this project.
See the 11,000 Oregon climate bedwetters and raise by 32,000 Oregon realist scientists and engineers.
Are 32,000 Scientists Enough to Question Global Warming ‘Consensus?’ (2008)
Nothing much has been happening climatewise this century despite a 10% rise in absolute pCO2. That’s what the data I see shows anyway. I have no idea what the 11,000 are basing their views on.
The link provided in the article to sign up
“scientistswarning dot forestry dot oregonstate dot edu”
is unsafe. Browser produces this warning:
“Your connection is not private
This server could not prove that it is scientistswarning.forestry.oregonstate.edu; its security certificate is from drupalweb.forestry.oregonstate.edu. This may be caused by a misconfiguration or an attacker intercepting your connection.
NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID
Back to safety”
The ABC needs to set up a climate change War Room.
24 hour coverage.
7 days a week.
Non-stop climate peril.
And with the more than 1000 academics demanding a long holiday to save the planet, Christmas cheer is on its way.
don’t encourage them feelthebern
And with the more than 1000 academics demanding a long holiday to save the planet, Christmas cheer is on its way.
Can the planet survive the nitwits trying to Save™ all life on the planet. 🙂
I thought they were the climate change War Room of the News cycle.
The Unworthy Garden Club furnished the remainder of the funding for this project.
So 11,000 students, retirees and some non specific graduates have a formula we must all live by.
Get stuffed.
Those pictures in the ABC article a firey sunset, house on stilts , chimney blowing steam and people superglued to ground on their asses with signs. The last photo is the scariest.
Well, well, well.
So The Holocausters have finally come out and admitted that they are…Holocausters.
They have, of course, put the cart before the horse. Population reduction isn’t the solution to global warming, overpopulation was the problem (to them) and global warming was the pseudo-scientific fraud used to justify their attempts to quietly kill off large swathes of the globe by denying them cheap power and retarding their development whilst also crippling the developed economies who financed Third World development. Unfortunately for them China and India decided not to play ball.
It’s not as if the Socialist vermin haven’t tried this before. Only last time it was the pseudo science of eugenics employed to ensure those deemed to be elites would all have their living space or lebensraum as it was known. We call it sustainability today. In the tiny, undeveloped mind of the socialist the world is a zero sum game. Thus fewer people means more resources for them.
Ironic that they’re using gas again as the means to kill, only this time it’s CO2 rather than ZyklonB.
Maybe that is what Fabian Socialist Bernard Shaw meant when he said in 1933, “I appeal to the chemists to discover a humane gas that will kill.”? CO2 is a humane gas after all.
Ehrlich et al. were not making predictions, they were prescribing.
Sociopathic mindset – winners and losers vs growing the pie (“productivity” vs parasites).