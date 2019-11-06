Doomsdayer scientists call for genocide

The ABC, amongst others, has gone with a different angle, of course – reporting instead that 11,000 scientists have warned of the (traditionally imminent) “catastrophic threat” to humanity posed by “climate change.” The idea of neutering Africans (mainly) and sending in the abortionists is sold as “human rights.” This, they assure us, can be purchased with the contemporary left’s equivalents to the beads and mirrors of yore: “gender equity” and “education.” The goal, however, is fewer non-whites.

… world population must be stabilized—and, ideally, gradually reduced … There are proven and effective policies that strengthen human rights while lowering fertility rates and lessening the impacts of population growth on GHG emissions and biodiversity loss. These policies make family-planning services available to all people, remove barriers to their access and achieve full gender equity, including primary and secondary education as a global norm for all, especially girls and young women.

The declaration was organised by well-known prepper William J. Ripple of Oregon State University. Non peer-reviewed, it is published in the journal BioScience and may be read here – along with a zipfile-accessible list of everybody who signed it. The ABC reports “the signatories were corralled by a group called The Alliance of World Scientists – which makes them sound like sheep being harassed by a Kelpie. (The Alliance has a track record of population control zealotry and vegan advocacy). I reviewed the list and found that 2,610 of the signatories describe themselves as “student,” “researcher” or “retired.” That indicates organisers were in dire need of filler to make it that little bit more impressive. Because the statement is not peer-reviewed (by design), it follows that we cannot establish how many scientists refused to sign it. Ripple oversaw another “warning” two years ago: World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity: A Second Notice. That in turn was an anniversary tribute to a 1992 statement by the Union of Concerned Scientists called World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity. If these people all lived together in a compound, a Democrat Attorney-General would level it with tanks.