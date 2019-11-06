Ghost of the past – Ross Garnaut returns to haunt us

I have a piece in the excellent Spectator-on-line reporting on the return of the Rudd guru, Ross Garnaut, who says with the upcoming technological changes, Australia in a “post carbon world could become the locus of energy-intensive processing of minerals”. Aside from the inherent high cost and low reliability of wind and solar, Australia is not even particularly well-endowed in them , except in the more remote parts of the continent. The following are some quotes from the article
Exploring the perimeter of credulity, Garnaut also saw renewable energy as bringing a burgeoning hydrogen export industry for Japan and Korea. And he saw Australia as an exporter of its wind and solar as electricity via high voltage direct current transmission.
It was Garnaut’s eponymous 2008 report that armed the Rudd government’s agenda for overturning the conventional energy market.
This claimed that China will cooperate in emission reductions by reducing its production of steel and aluminium. In 2007, China accounted for 36% and 23% respectively of global steel and aluminium output. Today it produces over 51% of both! China’s emissions have increased 80 per cent since 2005.
Back in 2008, Garnaut thought the EU, US and Japan would strong-arm others to do so. This looks less possible now – and impossible unless the US, which has taken formal steps to abrogate the Paris Climate Change Accord, limits the Trump Administration to one term.
In his confidence about the coming triumph of renewables, Garnaut is joined by others including the climate activist and wind farmer, Simon Holmes a Court who sees a light at the end of a tunnel from which Australia will once again emerge as an energy superpower. Lamenting a likely demise of the aluminium smelters, Holmes a Court writes, “a decade from now … a portfolio of wind and solar storage coupled with flexible load will deliver power significantly cheaper than our current grid. Australia will once again be competitive.”
Holmes a Court and others like Mr Cannon-Brookes put their own money on the line to promote these outcomes. But they did so as political, rather than commercial, entrepreneurs, by funding politicians who will regulate to force ordinary Australians to fund the expenses
In the long run nations willing to impose costs upon themselves will not be able to prevail upon others to do likewise and will either abandon their policies or slip into poverty. But these policies have already done untold damage in undermining the cheap, reliable power nations like Australia once had and, sadly, will continue to do so for some time yet.
When the electricity cuts out there’ll still be a use for lamp posts.
They’re of their rockers
Even if you could find a material to store it in bulk, why earth would you export hydrogen?
Guano sticks.
Wind is cheaper? Holmes a Court’s own Hepburn Wind can’t make a buck without enormous taxpayer-funded subsidies.
The poor mugs who invested with him haven’t seen a penny.
Does anyone here know if Ross is any relation to Colonel “Bat” Guano from Dr Strangelove?
Is Simon taking bets on that?
I bet that we will not see “significantly cheaper than our current grid” either at the wholesale or retail level, in Jan 2030. Indeed, I bet it will not be cheaper at all. Let us even allow for official ABS measured CPI and it still will not be cheaper.
The only way Australia’s energy can get cheaper from here would be substantial construction of coal and/or nuclear and 10 years won’t be enough to get our act together building those … especially when we haven’t even started yet and there’s so much political pressure slowing us down.
‘flexible load’
IE: the proles in darkness randomly
It’s so obvious that this high-tech snake oil is going to be hyped to the max as part of the federal ALP’s policy makeover.
The spin will be that we can destroy our currently profitable mining and agriculture sectors (thus pleasing the protestors and the latte set) and still go on having our cake and eating it too, because wind, solar and hydrogen etc. etc. will keep the billions rolling in to prop-up government budgets and pay for all of our imports (thus placating the punterariat).
I’m sick of all the Fairfax / ABC tongue-bathing of Mike Cannon-Brookes. The Australian government would have an extra $2B per year to spend if his companies were based and paid tax in Australia. What a pathetic hypocrite – classic example of wanting to spend other people’s money.