If he said this in a chat-room, he’d already be in custody

Posted on 1:56 pm, November 6, 2019 by currencylad

NSW Police Minister says he would want officers to strip-search his children.

  1. feelthebern
    NSFW.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLl7kqJdGUo&has_verified=1

    The next time you will be stuck in traffic or a waiting room for 50mins, this would fit the bill.

  2. bemused
    And do all these strip searches happen to involve just girls?

  3. Suburban Boy
    And do all these strip searches happen to involve just girls?

    Of course they don’t, but the ABC and its hard-left enablers are promoting the story only as an abuse of women and girls, not an abuse of human rights. Because males don’t matter, naturally.

