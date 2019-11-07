100 million. No. Not the amount of money the Commonwealth Government wastes every week or so but the estimate of people killed by Communism. Or more specifically Communist regimes. (TAFKAS actually reckons the number is higher if you account for the derivatives that flowed/flow from Communism, but notwithstanding).

9 November 2019 commemorates 30 years of the fall of the Berlin Wall. As a dumb 19 year old, TAFKAS was actually in Europe that day, Amsterdam specifically, but did not appreciate the significance of the event, and did not take the opportunity to hope over to Berlin. If he only know then what he knows now ….

Yesterday though, our friends at the IPA took the opportunity to discuss the history of the events around and associated in their regular Looking Forward podcast – or perhaps looking Backward this time.

Really worth a listen/look.