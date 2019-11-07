A hoax and a scam

President Trump is now reading the whistleblower lawyer’s tweets on stage pic.twitter.com/wRVc2hLFwX — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 7, 2019

We just get used to it but these people on the left, these people in the media, these socialist nobodies, wish to overturn the democratic process. They should be put in jail. Not only are these people corrupt to the core, not only are these people ignorant, not only are they attempting to overturn our political system, they are as incompetent in their inability to make sound policy as it is possible to be. We treat much of this like a joke, but that is only because they have been unsuccessful. In fact, they have only been partly unsuccessful. They should be treated as the traitorous scum they actually are.

AND LET ME ADD THIS about the person the left is trying to overturn as president: Trump will lead the NYC parade he saved. The Democrats are soul-sick and vermin. Their leading presidential candidates are policy fools with not a single moral scruple between them. They are liars and thieves, all of which is known. But this is the real Donald Trump, with a story that goes back to 1995 when he was not running for anything.

In August 1995, organizers for the annual Veterans Day Parade in New York City looked at how much money they had three months before the big day. $1.21. The New York Times reported, “A request to airlines to donate blankets for aging veterans was turned down because logos might not be visible on television.” Wow. The Times reported, “Then Donald Trump, a non-veteran, agreed to throw in $200,000 as well as raise money from his friends, in exchange for being named grand marshal.” In short order, they had $2.4 million, saving the parade and the city’s honor. On Veterans Day 1995, United Press International reported, “More than 500,000 people jammed the sidewalks of Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue Saturday to watch three generations of veterans march in the Nation’s Parade. The crowd cheered as 25,000 veterans marched in one of the last national events marking the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II. The mood of the parade was festive despite the blustery weather, with marching veterans smiling and onlookers shouting ‘Thank you.'” The story also said, “Organizers, who placed the turnout at closer to a million, said the parade would not have been a success if it hadn’t been for real estate developer Donald Trump, who contributed $200,000. “‘Donald Trump saved the parade,’ said parade director Tom Fox, himself a Vietnam veteran. ‘We had asked for donations from 200 corporations, and none of them came through,’ he said. “‘This donation is the single most important thing I’ve ever done,’ said a beaming Trump. ‘This is more important than all of my buildings and my casinos. This is my way of saying thank you to all the men and women in the armed services who have made it possible for me to become a success. Without them freedom and liberty would be gone.'”

And now it is without Donald Trump freedom and liberty would be gone. We live in very dangerous times.