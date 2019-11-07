Bungle in the Jungle

There’s a reason he’s one of the most beloved heavyweights of all time:

Great advice; but 45 years too late.

Thank you though https://t.co/PXy8TscmcP — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) November 1, 2019

In other questionably useful adviser news:

How Australia is home to the world’s richest public servants.

Australian taxpayers are forking out million-dollar salaries for unelected public servants who are paid three times as much as their overseas counterparts… For instance, Australia’s Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe draws a total salary package of $1,059,761. But his counterpart at the US Federal Reserve, Chairman Jerome Powell, is paid just $203,500 or about $A295,000 – even though the decisions he makes affect the world’s biggest economy and have major global ramifications… Griffith University senior politics lecturer Dr Paul Williams said Australia’s central bank governor arguably had a tougher job than his American counterpart – and deserved to be paid three times as much. ‘The United States economy is far less regulated and in that sense less complex,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

If that’s true, we obviously need less regulation rather than more expensive mandarins.